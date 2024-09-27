Galway Bay FM

27 September 2024

Oughterard vs Annaghdown (Intermediate Ladies Football Final Preview with Ina Butler and Chloe Crowe)

The Galleon Restaurant ladies football final get underway this Sunday (29th September 2024) with two massive double headers.

Tuam Stars is the venue for the Junior E Final between Tuam/Cortoon and Fr. Griffins’s/Éire Óg (2pm).  That’s followed at 4pm by the clash of Caltra Cuans and Killannin in the Junior D decider.

Salthill/Knocknacarra go up against An Cheathru Rua in the Junior C Final in Caherlistrane at 3pm.  But before that is the intermediate final between Oughterard and Annaghdown.

Leading up to the game, Oughterard captain Ina Butler caught up with Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan.

John also had a chat with  Annaghdown’s Chloe Crowe.

Throw-in at Caherlistrane on Sunday is 1pm and we’ll have updates here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

