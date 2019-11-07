Oughterard v Tulsk – Connacht IFC Preview

Oughterard make their first appearance in the Connacht Intermediate football championship on Saturday when the recently crowned Galway champions take on Roscommon side Tulsk at 2pm in Hyde Park in the semi-finals. Incredibly, both sides won their respective county titles after a penalty shoot-out at the end of a replay, with Oughterard overcoming Micheal Breathnach and Tulsk defeating Oran. Ahead of the game, Ollie Turner spoke to Oughterard manager Tommy Finnerty and he began by asking Tommy if the celebrations from the county final win had died down…

Tommy Finnerty

The Connacht Intermediate championship was initiated in 2004 and six Galway clubs have won the provincial title in those 16 championships. The following are the Galway clubs to have qualified for a Connacht Intermediate club football final:

2018 An Spideal 1-14 Fuerty (Ros) 0-16

2017 Michael Glaveys (Ros) 3-14 Claregalway 1-12

2015 Hollymount Carramore (Mayo) 0-9 Moycullen 0-8

2014 St Croans (Ros) 2-10 Killannin 0-11

2010 St James 0-14 Strokestown (Ros) 1-9

2009 Leitir Mór 2-14 Westport (Mayo) 2-13

2008 St Michaels 1-9 Kilbride (Ros) 1-8

2007 Moycullen 3-11 Ballintubber (Mayo) 1-8

2005 Caherlistrane 0-13 Boyle (Ros) 0-5

2004 Elphin (Ros) 1-10 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-8