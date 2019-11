Following on from their dramatic win in the County Final, Next up for Oughterard was Tulsk in the Provincial Semi-Final played at Hyde Park, Roscommon on Saturday Afternoon. Tommy Finnerty’s side winning by 2-16 to 1-8. Oughterard face The Neale of Mayo in the final this weekend.

Match report from Kevin O’Dwyer

After the game, Ollie Turner spoke to Oughterard Manager Tommy Finnerty.

Kevin also spoke to Ron Molloy of Oughterard