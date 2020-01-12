Oughterard Book Place In All-Ireland Intermediate Club Final

Saturday the 11th of January will be seen as historic in annals of Oughterard GAA Club when they beat the highly fancied Templenoe of Kerry in the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football Semi-Final in Kilmallock winning by 1-12 to 0-12.

This is the match report on that amazing game from Kevin Dwyer.

After the game, Ollie Turner spoke to Oughterard Manager Tommy Finnerty.

Kevin Dwyer got the thoughts of star forward Matthew Tierney.

Ollie then spoke to goalkeeper Jordon Waller.

Finally, Kevin spoke to Ronan Molloy, one of the heroes of the win.

Oughterard will play Magheracloone in The All-Ireland Intermediate Club Final on Saturday 25th January at 5.15pm.

Ollie Turner speaking to Oughterard Goalkeeper Jordan Waller after Oughterard’s win in the All-Ireland Club Semi-Final.