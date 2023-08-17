Orlaith Deasy signs for Galway United

Galway United have announced the signing of Orlaith Deasy from Wexford Youths.

Fáilte chuig Gaillimh, Orlaith!

The 19-year-old defender joins United after spells with Wexford Youths and Cork City, where she came through the academy on Leeside. The Cork native, from Clonakilty, has had success at underage winning the League Of Ireland U17s with City in 2020. She played a key role in that league-winning team, playing as both a left-back and developed into the role of centre-back throughout the duration of the tournament. She then made the transition into the Cork City senior team, playing 17 times for the Rebels in her debut season in 2022, mostly as an attacking left-sided midfielder, putting in some great performances, including in Eamonn Deacy Park against Galway WFC notably.

Orlaith Deasy then went on to sign for Wexford Youths for the 2023 season where she spent 6 months at Ferrycarrig Park. She now signs for Galway United for the remainder of the season. Deasy who in recent times usually finds herself in left wing back likes to get up and down the sideline for 90 minutes, getting on the ball with purpose to take people on and putting in important passes in the final third. She excels at one vs one defending and enjoys that side of the game more as she develops, she stated in a previous interview. Deasy brings dynamism and excitement out wide in both defense and attack and she can’t wait to get started at Eamonn Deacy Park.Don’t forget that our women’s side is back in league action this Saturday against Cork City at 5 PM!

It will be the first chance to see the team in action since their historic Avenir Sports All-Island Cup victory last month – so make sure to head down to Eamonn Deacy Park and get behind the team!

