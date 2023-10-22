Galway Bay FM

22 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Oranmore/Maree wins Brooks County Minor A Hurling Title – Commentary and Reaction

Oranmore/Maree came from five points down to win the Brooks Minor A Hurling Title on Sunday afternoon at Pearse Stadium.

Trailing Clarinbridge by 2-8 to 0-9 at Half Time, they produced a stunning second half to win by 2-17 to 2-15.

Here is the commentary of the game with Darren Kelly and Cyril Farrell.

The Full Time Match Report from Darren Kelly

After the game, Darren spoke to the Oranmore/Maree Manager Kieran Blake

 

 

