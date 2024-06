Oranmore/Maree wins All-Ireland Division One Hurling Feile – The Reaction

Oranmore/Maree produced a final performance for the ages in beating Midelton to win Feile’s Christy Ring Cup on Saturday.

Their 1-7 to 1-5 win ended a historic day for Galway’s Feile Teams with all of Galway’s represnetatives reaching the latter stages.

The Oranmore/Maree Manager Gearoid Hanniffy spoke to John Mulligan on Sunday Sport.