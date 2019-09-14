Oranmore Maree Set For Promotion To Senior A Hurling

Oranmore Maree
Ahascragh Fohenagh are now facing relegation from Senior B following a final charge from Beagh who secured
Senior B Play offs will run as follows:
Killimordaly v Athenry
Craughwell v who finishes third in Group 2 tomorrow.
The winners will go into the preliminary
In the Senior A Hurling Championship, Gort
Loughrea overcame Sarsfields at Duggan Park 0-21 to 0-11.
In Loughrea, there was a decisive win for Cappataggle over Kilnadeema Leitrim. Final score:
Cappataggle 4-13
Kilnadeema Leitrim 1-15
In Group 1 of the Intermediate Hurling Championship Turloughmore have beaten Kinvara 2-19 to 1-14. Kilconieron overcame Kilbeacanty 2.19 to 1.13.
In Group 2 Annaghdown were victorious over Rahoon Newcastle 2-17 to 1-13.