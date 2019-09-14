Oranmore Maree Set For Promotion To Senior A Hurling

Oranmore Maree have secured promotion to the County Senior A Hurling Championship after their 13 points a piece draw with Padraig Pearses in Ballinasloe today. The club are also through to the preliminary quarter-finals.

Ahascragh Fohenagh are now facing relegation from Senior B following a final charge from Beagh who secured a last ditch win on a scoreline of Beagh 1-15 Ahascragh Fohenagh 1-13. Craughwell scored an impressive 3.19 to Athenry’s 0.13 to take the win at Kenny Park.

Senior B Play offs will run as follows:

Killimordaly v Athenry

Craughwell v who finishes third in Group 2 tomorrow.

The winners will go into the preliminary quarter finals .

In the Senior A Hurling Championship, Gort have crashed out of the Championship following their defeat to Tynagh Abbey Duniry. It ended Tynagh 1-19 Gort 0-19.

Loughrea overcame Sarsfields at Duggan Park 0-21 to 0-11.

In Loughrea, there was a decisive win for Cappataggle over Kilnadeema Leitrim. Final score:

Cappataggle 4-13

Kilnadeema Leitrim 1-15

In Group 1 of the Intermediate Hurling Championship Turloughmore have beaten Kinvara 2-19 to 1-14. Kilconieron overcame Kilbeacanty 2.19 to 1.13.

In Group 2 Annaghdown were victorious over Rahoon Newcastle 2-17 to 1-13.