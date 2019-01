Oranmore Maree hurlers face St Galls on Sunday

Galway and Connacht Intermediate hurling champions Oranmore Maree face Ulster kingpins St Galls on Sunday in the All Ireland semi final in Parnell Park (2pm), with a place in the final against Charleville or Graigue Ballycallan on Feb 10th in Croke Park at stake. Oranmore Maree manager Gerry McInerney told Niall Canavan his side are really looking forward to the big day…

Oranmore/Maree path to the All-Ireland Semi-Final

Galway IHC Group 2- Oranmore/Maree 1-14 Sylane 1-7

Galway IHC Group 2- Oranmore/Maree 0-16 Carnmore 1-12

Galway IHC Group 2- Oranmore/Maree 1-11 Meelick/Eyrecourt 0-12

Galway IHC Group 2- Oranmore/Maree 1-21 An Spideal 0-8

Galway IHC Group 2- Oranmore/Maree 1-20 Rahoon-Newcastle 0-16

Galway IHC Quarter Final- Oranmore/Maree 0-25 Kiltormer 1-17

Galway IHC Semi- Final- Oranmore/Maree 1-19 Rahoon-Newcastle 1-10

Galway IHC Final- Oranmore/Maree 3-19 Kilconieron 1-11

Connacht IHC Final- Oranmore/Maree 1-20 Tooreen 1-15