Oranmore-Maree are the County Minor A Hurling Champions for 2022 following their 2-13 to 1-12 win over Clarinbridge in the final played in Kenny Park on Saturday afternoon.

Here is another opportunity to hear the coverage as broadcast on galwaybayfm.ie

Commentary from Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell with comments from Sean Walsh.

We also hear from Team Captain Rory Burke and Manager Dermot Lohan.