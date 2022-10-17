Oranmore-Maree book place in County Senior Camogie Final

Oranmore-Maree booked their place in the Window and Rooflights LTD Senior A Final on Saturday Morning with a 2-10 to 0-4 win over Mullagh in Kilbeacanty.

However, they will have to wait to see who they will face as the other Semi-Final between Sarsfields and Athenry was called off due to an unplayable pitch.

Match Report from Tommy Devane

In the Duane’s Hardware County Intermediate Championship, Castlegar will face Salthill/Knocknacarra in the final after Semi-Final wins over Killimor and Shamrocks.

Results

Window and Rooflights LTD Senior A Semi-Final

Oranmore-Maree 2-10 Mullagh 0-4

Duanes Hardware Intermediate Semi-Finals

Castlegar 0-12 Killimor 0-5

Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-8 Shamrocks 0-10

Connacht Ventilition Supplies Junior B Championship Semi-Final

Portumna 2-15 Athenry 0-7

Junior B 12 a side Semi-Final

Beál Átha na Slua 2-10 Davitts 2-6 (AET)

Due to the inclement weather conditions, the second semi-final was cancelled.

Junior C County Final

Shamrocks 3-5 Craughwell 2-6