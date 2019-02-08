Oranmore Maree bidding to make hurling history

Oranmore Maree will look to become the first Galway club to win the All Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling Championship on Sunday when they take on Cork side Charleville in this year’s final in Croke Park at 3.15pm. Since the competition started in 2005, Galway sides have been in the final on six occasions, only to be on the losing side each time:

2007: Robert Emmets (London) 1-14 Killimordaly 0-8

2008: Clonkill (Westmeath) 4-15 Tommie Larkins 3-14

2009: Blarney (Cork) 2-14 Cappataggle 1-12

2014: Rower Inistioge (Kilkenny) 1-16 Kilnadeema Leitrim 1-9

2016: Bennetsbridge (Kilkenny) 1-17 Abbeyknockmoy 1-14

2017: Carrickshock (Kilkenny) 2-15 Ahascragh Fohenagh 0-6