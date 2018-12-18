Current track
Oranmore Judo Club scoop All-Ireland Medals

Written by on 18 December 2018

Last Saturday, Oranmore Judo Club swept the feet from under the opposition on the All-Ireland Open Second Japanese Ambassadors Cup 2018 dojo at the National Sports Campus, Abbotstown, Dublin, bringing home eight medals.

Oranmore JC fielded fourteen fighters or judoka, among over 250 entrants, to win four Gold medals; three Silver medals; and one Bronze medal. The winners in their various categories were: Luke Murphy (u30s) Gold; Eireann Murphy (u32kgs) Gold; Caoimhe Murphy (u44kgs pre-cadets) Gold; Richard Murphy (u66kgs Veterans) Gold; Sadhbh Murphy (u32kgs) Silver; Sylvia Bandura (u44kgs) Silver; Joe Gulliot (u38kgs pre-cadets) Silver; and Oisin Davis (u60kgs cadets) Bronze.

The club has been a centre for judo excellence for over 30 years and includes among its past and present members many of the country’s notable judo practitioners and representatives, including the current President of the Irish Judo Association.

Judo, meaning ‘the gentle – or flexible – way’, is a sport and a martial art that is about balance, skill, and attitude. The dojo is open to Juniors at Oranmore Community Centre from 6.30pm every Wednesday and Friday and from 7.30pm for Seniors. New members of any level or age are welcome.

