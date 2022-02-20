Orange weather alert leads to sports cancellations

The Orange weather alert in Galway this afternoon has led to widespread cancellations of sporting fixtures for the city today. The Galway v Offaly game in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League in Pearse Stadium is gone, as is the double header of Rugby finals in the Sportsground involving Dunmore, Ballinrobe, Creggs and Connemara.

The All Ireland Senior Camogie semi final between Sarsfields and Slaughtneil is scheduled to go ahead at 2pm in Gorey, Co Wexford. The game was postponed yesterday from its original fixture in Breffni Park Cavan. The only other game going ahead is the All Ireland Intermediate Camogie club semi final between Salthill Knocknacarra and Portaferry at 2.30pm in Abbotstown.

Meanwhile, the Ladies Football National League game between Galway and Mayo had been moved from Tuam Stadium to the Connacht GAA Centre but is also now OFF.