Opening weekend of fantastic racing for 2023 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby

There were some brilliant displays both in victory and defeat as the 2023 Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby kicked off on Friday evening and concluded at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night. Both sessions certainly provided plenty to talk about.

There were some stunning displays from our canine stars but the headlines went to Kerry Trainer Liam Dowling, Pat Guilfoyle (Tipperary) and Michael O’Donovan (Tipperary). The first two named recorded hat tricks, while O’Donovan sent out the standard setter Another Holiday and the easiest winner of the entire opening round, Ryhope Beach.

A wonderful night’s racing deserved a wonderful finish and that certainly came in the last of the thirteen heats as Bitch of the Year Raha Mofo (owned by Galway woman Marissa Molloy) produced yet another swashbuckling display to break the hearts of Hawkfield Blue backers.

The latter displayed fine early speed along the fence to put himself in pole position entering the back straight. With Da Bold Freddie turning second on his comeback start, it seemed certain that Hawkield Blue would go onto score but then Raha Mofo appeared on the scene.

With Da Bold Fredie cutting for the fence at the turn, Raha Mofo turned in third from trap five and, most importantly, she maintained full momentum. This was bad news for those in front of her. Marissa Molloy’s sensationally fast daughter of Droopys Sydney and Clares Queen began to close on those in front.

Moving third at the third turn, it was only a matter of time before she got to the long-time pace-setter. The Murt Leahy trained powerhouse duly came through in the closing yards to take the verdict by three parts of a length in 29.67. Hawkfield Blue ran a fine race in second with Bens Teddy running on strongly to take third another two and a half lengths away.

The competition continues this Friday & Saturday (4th & 5th August) with second round heats each of the nights. Tates open from 6.00pm.

#BoyleSportsIGD