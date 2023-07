Opening Round Fixtures for Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships Released

The opening round fixtures for the Brooks senior A hurling championship have been released, with Portumna taking on Turloughmore on Friday week (4th August) from 7.30pm.

On Saturday, Kenny Park hosts Castlegar against Ardrahan from 5pm, followed by Clarinbridge’s clash with Oranmore/Maree at 6.45pm. In Pearse Stadium, Maigh Cuilinn meet Loughrea at 6.15pm.

Sunday’s action begins in Kenny Park again with Craughwell vs Sarsfields from 12pm; followed by defending champions St. Thomas taking on Gort at 1.45pm.

And Duggan Park hosts a double header starting at 3.30pm as Cappataggle clash with Kilconieron. Tommy Larkins take on Killimordaly from 5.15pm.

The Brooks Senior B and WINAHOME GALWAY intermediate fixtures are also included below:

Friday 4th August 2023

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship

Portumna vs Turloughmore (7.30pm Duggan Park)

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship

Mullagh vs Liam Mellows (7.30pm Kenny Park)

Killimor vs Beagh (7.30pm Loughrea)

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship

Kinvara vs Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry (7.30pm Kilbeacanty)

Saturday, 5th August 2023

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship

Ballygar vs Abbeyknockmoy (4pm Tuam Stadium)

An Spidéal vs Ballinderreen (4.30pm Pearse Stadium)

Turloughmore vs Carnmore (5.45pm Tuam Stadium)

Brooks Senior B Hurling Championship

Athenry vs Ahascragh/Fohenagh (4.30pm Duggan Park)

Padraig Pearses vs Kilnadeema/Leitrim (6.15pm Duggan Park)

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship

Castlegar vs Ardrahan (5pm Kenny Park)

Maigh Cuilinn vs Loughrea (6.15pm Pearse Stadium)

Clarinbridge vs Oranmore/Maree (6.45pm Kenny Park)

Sunday, 6th August 2023

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship

Craughwell vs Sarsfields (12pm Kenny Park)

Gort vs St. Thomas (1.45pm Kenny Park)

Cappataggle vs Kilconieron (3.30pm Duggan Park)

Tommy Larkins vs Killimordaly (5.15pm Duggan Park)

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship

Clarinbridge vs Kilbeacanty (12pm Kinvara)

Sylane vs Annaghdown (1pm Tuam Stadium)

Kiltormer vs Rahoon/Newcastle (3pm Loughrea)

Craughwell vs Meelick/Eyrecourt (4.30pm Loughrea)