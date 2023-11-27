Galway Bay FM

27 November 2023

Open Water Swimming Feature on Sunday Sport

The Sport of Open Water Swimming is one that is enjoyed by people all over the country with one club to the fore.

Atlantic Masters is an enthusiastic group of sea swimmers based in Galway who make the most of the Atlantic all year round and two of their members Fergal Madden and Kevin McHugh were in the studio for Sunday Sport on Sunday last.

Fergal was inducted as an Honour Administrator in the Hall of Fame – Marathon Swimming Ireland Class after achieving the Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming which is the English Channel Swim, the 20 Bridges Swim in Manhattan and the Catalina Channel Swim.

Kevin achieved a long held ambition when he swam the English Channel this year.

He completed the swim from the White Cliffs of Dover to the French coast in a time of 14 hours 7 minutes and 32 seconds.

They spoke to John Mulligan.

