O’Neills become new title sponsors of LGFA All-Ireland Club 7s

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association is delighted to announce sportswear giants O’Neills as new sponsors of the LGFA’s All-Ireland Club 7s competitions.

O'Neills earlier this year produced the Association's 50th anniversary commemorative jersey.

O’Neills are also kit manufacturers for many leading inter-county and club teams, including four of the six 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Finalists, namely Galway, Kerry, Fermanagh and Tyrone.

O’Neills will now assume title rights for the LGFA All-Ireland Club 7s, which will be held this year at the Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvester’s clubs in Dublin on Saturday August 3, the eve of the TG4 All-Ireland Finals.

70 clubs from Ireland and overseas will participate for the Senior, Intermediate and Junior prizes on offer at the O’Neills/LGFA All-Ireland Club 7s.

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Mícheál Naughton, commented: “We are hugely excited to welcome on board O’Neills as the new official sponsor of our All-Ireland Club 7s.

“In our 50th anniversary year, O’Neills have provided incredible backing and support to the LGFA, and the company has a long and distinguished history of its own in the sportswear industry.

“The O’Neills/LGFA All-Ireland Club 7s is one of the most memorable days on our annual calendar, and a key part of TG4 All-Ireland Finals weekend.

“We look forward to welcoming all participating clubs to the 2024 event, which will be boosted significantly by the presence of O’Neills as sponsor.”

Speaking on behalf of O’Neills, Business Marketing Manager, Cormac Farrell, added: “O’Neills is proud to sponsor the LGFA All Ireland Club 7s Tournament, especially in this milestone year celebrating the LGFA’s 50th anniversary.

“This partnership highlights our ongoing commitment to empowering female players and fostering talent at all levels.

“This year, we are delighted to create the special LGFA 50th anniversary jersey, reaffirming our shared dedication to the sport.

“The club tournament is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the exceptional skill and dedication of these teams.

“We look forward to an exciting competition and to seeing the continued growth and success of Ladies Gaelic Football nationally and internationally.”