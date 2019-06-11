One Wall County Handball Champions Crowned

The County One Wall Tournament took place last weekend with players from throughout Galway gathering to see who will qualify for the Connacht Championships.

Abbeyknockmoy’s Jamie Kelly claimed the Men’s Open title as he followed up his victory in the Aon Bhalla Cois Chuain in Annaghdown with another success. He beat Pat Conway in the final. Mikey Kelly won the U15 tournament as he defeated Annaghdown’s Conor Hession as Kelly’s recent form suggests he will be very difficult to beat in the Connacht Championships in under three weeks time.

Mikey Kelly (right) defeated Conor Hession in the Boys U15 final.

Feidhlim Ó Diollúin won the Boys U13 title as he played some excellent handball throughout the competition. He beat Abbeyknockmoy’s Gavin Kelly in the final. Micheál Breathnachs handballer Sadhbh Ni Fhlaithearta claimed the Girls U17 crown after she defeated Nicole Sweeney in a keenly contested county final. Emma Kinane picked up the U15 title after winning her semi-final and final against Oughterard opposition. Ava Sweeney claimed the U13 tournament.

Sadhbh Ni Fhlaithearta claimed the Girls U17 title after beating Nicole Sweeney.

Graham Casburn won the Masters title as he defeated Mike Dillon in an entertaining final. Dillon defeated Moycullen’s Casburn in the Aon Bhalla Cois Chuain while the left hander had also suffered defeat in the Masters final in Mount Talbot a week previously. Dillon won in Annaghdown and claimed the plate title in Roscommon but suffered defeat against an opponent determined to pick up a winners medal. In the Men’s B event, Moycullen’s Jack McNeela beat Brendan McDonagh to claim the title while Pat Murphy was crowned Men’s C champion.

Eva Sweeney (left) defeated Ellie Healey in the Girls U13 final.

The winners now progress to the Connacht Championships which take place in Tourmeakedy handball club in Mayo on the weekend of the 30th of June. The weekend highlighted the ever increasing interest in handball across the county and by people of all ages. The action continues with the John West Féile na nGael taking place next weekend with the Connacht Championships and the Irish Wallball Nationals after that.