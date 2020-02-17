One Connacht player named in Women’s Six Nations Squad as Parsons ruled out due to exam commitments.

Ireland women’s head coach Adam Griggs has made one change to his extended squad for the remainder of the Six Nations Championship.

Winger Beibhinn Parsons has been ruled out of the remaining games, with the teenage winger taking time out to concentrate on her Leaving Cert.

Parsons had been a key figure in the opening two wins, scoring a try in each of the victories against Scotland and Wales.

Katie Fitzhenry takes her place in the squad, having returned from duty with the Irish Sevens team.

There is one Connacht based player in the squad with Laura Feely while Galway Born Ciara Cooney and Cliodhna Moloney have also been named along with former Connacht players Edel McMahon and Sene Naoupu.

Speaking about Beibhinn, Griggs said,

“It’s been a couple of big weeks for Beibhinn, but we spoke to her and came up with a plan at the start. Her studies are very important so we’ll be giving her the time off and she’ll concentrate on her leaving cert and come back to us in the summer.”

The team to play England will be named on Friday.

Ireland Women’s Squad

Backs:

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)

Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/ Leinster)

Forwards:

Judy Bobbett (Blackrock/ Leinster)

Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Victoria Dabanovich O’Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

Laura Feely (Blackrock/ Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Edel McMahon (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster)