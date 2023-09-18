Olypic Boxing Club to host Ireland v Ukraine

Share story:

Olympic Boxing Club is proud to welcome back to Galway for the 2nd year running, the Ukrainian National Boxing Team who will travel from Ukraine to compete against the best boxing talent in the West. The now annual event is a show of sports solidarity between Ireland and Ukraine and will feature some of the best boxers from both countries in action.

Mike Mongan, Head coach at Olympic Boxing Club is hoping that the event will be just as big a success as last year “It is fantastic to be able to host the Ukrainian National Team here in Galway for 3 days and I would like to thank Galway Sports Partnership and Galway City Council for their help in supporting this visit. The Tournament means a lot both to the traveling team and to the many Ukrainians who have made Galway their home from home over the past year”.

The Galway Select Vs Ukraine Select Tournament starts at 1 pm on Saturday the 1st with all funds raised going to cover the costs of the travelling team. Tickets are €10 each, and Ukrainian nationals €5 entry.