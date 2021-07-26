OLYMPICS: Galway Bay FM Special with John Mulligan

print

On Sunday Sport (25th July), Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan was joined by special guests to discuss the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Joining John was Olympian Neville Maxwell on the success of rowers Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh;

Brian Bruton from Galway City Harriers chats about their athletes Cillin Greene and Robert McDonnell;

John caught up with Cathal Daniels in Japan to chat about next weekend’s Equestrian events;

And Aoife O’Rourke’s coach Paddy Sharkey from Castlerea Boxing Club talks about her preparations.