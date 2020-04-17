Olympic Federation of Ireland Dare to Believe Circuit Challenge

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) Dare to Believe Circuit Challenge Video was launched today, with the aim of providing a fun exercise circuit for school children that they can complete at home. The video features top Olympic and Paralympic athletes who are ambassadors on the Dare to Believe programme which was launched last year.

The OFI are also announcing today that the Dare to Believe programme has been adapted for the current environment and can be rolled out by teachers online to their classes. Teachers should register on www.daretobelieve.ie if they are interested in taking part in the programme and getting more information.

The Dare to Believe Circuit Challenge video features Team Ireland Olympians Claire Lambe, Brendan Boyce and Shane O’Donoghue, European Games Medallist Grainne Walsh, Paralympian Greta Streimkyte and International Modern Pentathlete Sive Brassil from Galway who is now living in Dublin. The workout gives children the opportunity to choose which exercise they want to do, with two athletes on the screen at all times bringing the viewer through a fun and achievable home circuit.

Dare to Believe was launched following an investment by the OFI and the International Olympic Committee in February 2019 with the aim of bringing the Olympics to the classroom and is championed and supported by the OFI Athletes’ Commission. Schools nationwide participated in the programme which promoted Olympism, Paralympism and the benefits of sport, with one of the twelve ambassadors visiting the class on the final day of the lesson.

In the first year Dare to Believe exceeded all its original goals with 5000 schoolchildren across 60 schools passing through the programme, spanning 14 counties. The feedback from the programme has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are delighted to be able to continue to offer it to teachers and schoolchildren during these challenging times.

Dare to Believe was developed for the OFI by 2008 Olympian Roisin McGettigan, who competed in the steeplechase and who has been managing the programme so far,

“The first year of the Dare to Believe programme exceeded our expectations, and the response from our brilliant ambassadors, teachers and students were overwhelmingly positive. With schooling being forced to move to distance learning via online platforms we are delighted to be now able to continue to offer the programme through our online resources, and virtual ambassador visits. As the programme includes over 72 educational strands, teachers have been particularly welcoming about it, as it is a fun, informative and interactive addition to their curriculum. We are also delighted to launch our first Circuit Challenge video featuring many of our elite Team Ireland ambassadors, and to introduce it as a fun way for students, and the whole family, to keep fit at home.”