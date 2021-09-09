Olympic boxer, actor and comedians among those going chair-to-chair in charity wheelchair boxing match this Saturday

print

Galway to host Ireland’s first-ever charity wheelchair boxing match. Olympic boxer, actor and comedians among those going chair-to-chair in five boxing matches to raise funds for Irish Wheelchair Association.

WHO Comedian and wheelchair user Sir Stevo Timothy with 900k social media followers is organising the event and will take on Olympic medal winning boxer Paddy Barnes in the headline fight of the night.



WHAT The charity wheelchair boxing event will see Olympic boxers, actors and comedians among those going chair-to-chair in five boxing matches in aid of Irish Wheelchair Association.

The five fights on the night:

Actor John Connors vs rapper MC Daycent

Comedians Darren Conway vs Al Foran

Retired mixed martial arts professional Artem Lobov vs podcaster, disability advocate Kieran Burns

MC comedian Fabu D vs pro boxer Dylan Moran

Olympic boxing medalist Paddy Barnes vs comedian Sir Stevo Timothy

WHEN Saturday September 11, 2021 @ 9pm



WHERE Galway City closed event. Streaming Live on https://paddyvstevo.com/



WHY According to organiser Stevo Timothy “It may seem like a completely lunatic move for an incomplete paraplegic like myself to fight an Olympic medal winning boxer but as usual there’s method in the madness.

“For Paddy it’ll be an opportunity to experience what it’s like in a wheelchair albeit if only for a short time. It’ll give me the opportunity to prove that wheelchair users can do anything they set their minds to and to break the stereotype of the wheelchair user.”

Stevo was left with a spinal injury and paraplegia after a road crash in 2005, at age 23. “We are hoping to raise as much as possible for the Irish Wheelchair Association. There are thousands of people with disabilities who completely rely on Irish Wheelchair Association. I know, I was one of them. I also want to do it as a tribute to my late mother who attended Irish Wheelchair Association’s services and could not speak of them highly enough.”



To support the event, donate to https://gofund.me/9e690a4d