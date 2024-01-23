Ollie Neary Reappointed as Manager of the Connacht Youth Boy’s Interprovincial Team

The Connacht Football Association is delighted to confirm the reappointment of Ollie Neary as manager of the Connacht Youth Boys Interprovincial Team.

Ollie will now lead the team into the FAI Interprovincial Tournament which takes place in Ulster on the 8th to 10th March 2024. Preparation for the tournament will begin in the coming week Ollie and his backroom team of Damian Brennan (Head Coach), Tom Lally (Goalkeeper Coach), Aine Guildea (Physio) and Michael McTiernan (Kit Man) will spend the coming week organising trials for the competition.

Ollie enjoyed success as a player with Galway United playing for eight seasons and now is one of the top coaches in Connacht. He has managed Mervue United in the National League of Ireland at U21, U19 & U-17 level. He also won the FAI National Youth Cup in 2019, and the FAI National U17 Cup in 2020 alongside Coach Damien Brennan with Mervue United. Last year also brought success for Ollie, which saw the Connacht Youths win the FAI Interprovincial U18 Youth Cup 2023 held in Dublin, under his guidance and that of his coaching team

Ollie has expressed his delight with his reappointment as Head Coach. “For me it is a great personal privilege to manage Connacht, there is a wealth of talent in Connacht, and we are looking forward to building a team for the Interpros. Also, to work alongside such a great team of coaches in Damien Brennan and Tommy Lally, we have a great rapport. I also want to thank the Connacht Football Association for their continued support.”