Oisin O’Callaghan Wins Junior World Title

Irish Cycling has a new World Champion, Oisin O’Callaghan.

The 17-year old from Limerick claimed the UCI MTB Downhill Junior World Championships Title in Salzburg, Austria on Sunday morning.

O’Callaghan blasted down the 2.3-kilometere course, dubbed the “Speedster” as speeds approaching 65 km / h on the rough terrain to finish in a time of 4:02.142.

O’Callaghan finished ahead of Great Britain pair Daniel Slack and James Elliott to win Ireland’s first ever Downhill world title at the Mountain Bike Championships.

Speaking after being awarded the rainbow jersey O’Callaghan said:

“I don’t think it’s sunk in fully yet, later on I think it will. It’s a bit overwhelming right now.”

“I think every racer aims to win. But top five would have been really good.”

“Everyone has been sending me messages and hoping that I do well.”

“I know lots of people were watching the live timing.”

Teammate Christopher Cumming posted the second fastest time in qualification on Friday, but had to settle for 21st in Sunday’s final.