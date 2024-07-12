Oileáin Árann Among Clubs to Feature at Croke Park on TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Final Sunday!

Oileáin Árann have been named among 12 clubs who will feature in the half-time exhibitions games at the All-Ireland ladies football finals in Croke Park on Sunday, 4th August.

The Galway club’s under-12s will represent the county.

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to announce the list of 12 clubs who will feature at Croke Park on TG4 All-Ireland Finals day, Sunday August 4.

The lucky teams chosen from a huge number of entries will have the chance to participate in half-time exhibition games on the big day.

Applications closed recently and entries were open to U12 and Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others teams only.

Following a detailed study of submissions, 12 clubs representing eleven counties have been handed the chance to fulfil a dream on TG4 All-Ireland Finals day, by gracing the hallowed turf.

Oileáin Árann (Galway), Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon (Donegal), Clonard (Wexford), St Manchan’s (Offaly), Four Roads (Roscommon) and Burren Gaels (Clare) are the six U12 teams who have been selected.

They will be joined at Croke Park by Sports Direct Gaelic4Mothers&Others clubs Wolfe Tones (Armagh), Beart (Donegal), Mungret St Pauls (Limerick), Longwood (Meath), Aodh Ruadh (Tyrone) and Allen Gaels (Leitrim).

The 12 clubs can now begin making their plans for August 4, as they will be part of the action on TG4 All-Ireland Finals day.

The six TG4 All-Ireland Finalists will be confirmed over the next two weekends, with the Intermediate and Junior semi-finals down for decision next Sunday, July 14, followed by the Senior semi-finals at Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, on Saturday, July 20.