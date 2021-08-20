O’Fiachain makes Masters Hockey International Debut

print

Seán O’Fiacháin of Galway Hockey Club made his international debut for the Ireland Over 65’s team in a tournament at the Nottingham Hockey Centre at the weekend.

Knocknacarra’s O’Fiacháin put in excellent performances in both matches, lining out at left back in Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Scotland on Saturday, and again in the 2-4 defeat to England on Monday.

The Scottish game was a tough encounter, with little between the sides and defences on top. Similarly, the England game was evenly balanced 1-1 at the interval. However, strong English pressure saw them go 3-1 ahead early into the second half. Then, with 10 minutes to go, Ireland pulled a goal back, through a second penalty corner strike from Stuart Egner.

At this stage, the Irish were linking up nicely on O’Fiacháin’s left wing and pressing the England defence hard in search of the equalizer. However, in the dying seconds, England got the decisive score from a penalty corner.

This tournament was part of Ireland’s warm-up preparations for the Masters World Cup, which will take place at the same venue in Nottingham in 2022.

Speaking after the English match, Seán said “I’m very proud to have pulled on the green jersey. I just wish I’d started playing the game years earlier. I think we can build on these performances and be very competitive when the World Cup comes around. The facility here in Nottingham is excellent, with water-based and sand-based pitches, and a common club-house, all shared between a secondary school, college and several clubs – it is the kind of set-up we are working towards in Connacht.”

Kevin Keane, President of Connacht Hockey said, “Seán is an inspiration to players of all ages. He took up the game just over ten years ago, playing mixed social hockey. Since then, has gone on to play league hockey with Galway Hockey Club, interprovincial with Connacht and has represented his country overseas. That’s why we love hockey so much. It’s a non-contact team sport with an international dimension. It can be played by all ages and at all levels, from school, social and league up to professional, World Cup and Olympics.”