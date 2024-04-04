Offaly vs Galway (Leinster under-20 Hurling Championship Preview with Fergal Healy)

The Galway under-20 hurling team for Saturday’s (6th April) Leinster championship opener against Offaly will be named on Thursday (4th April) evening around 9.30pm.

It’s the counties’ first meeting at this grade since 2023, when the Faithful county beat the Tribesmen 3-20 to 2-17 in the provincial quarter-final.

Offaly beat Dublin 1-18 to 2-14 last week to put one foot into this year’s Leinster quarter-finals.

Galway will play Dublin in the other group game next week (Saturday, 13th April) before advancing to the knockout stages.

Leading up to the game, Galway manager Fergal Healy has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

Throw-in at Glenfesk O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday is 2pm