O’Donovan brothers happy to set sights on 2021

FBD Brand Ambassadors and Olympic medal-winning rowers Paul and Gary O’Donovan have been speaking about adapting their training and preparations for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo which will now take place in 2021. Speaking to Oisin Langan from their home in Skibbereen, Gary says they were expecting the Olympic postponement and weren’t too disappointed when the news came…

