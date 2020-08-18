Ocean Hygiene Supplies Under 16 Hurling Final Results

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 16A Shield Final
Craughwell GAA Club 1-23 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 0-10
Man of the Match: Darragh McCartin (Craughwell)
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 16A1 Shield Final
Sarsfields 2-11 Ballinderreen 3-8
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 16B Cup Final
Carnmore 1-11 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 2-7
Man of the Match: Dean Spelman (Carnmore)
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 16B1 Cup Final
Moycullen 1-14 Ardrahan 0-7
Man of the Match: Diarmuid Davoren (Moycullen)
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 16B1 Shield Final
Liam Mellows 2-9 St Thomas 2-6
Man of the Match: Jack Folan (Liam Mellows)
Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 16C Shield Final
Annaghdown 2-11 Portumna 1-11
Man of the Match: Roman Flaherty (Annaghdown)