Ocean Hygiene Supplies Under 16 Hurling Final Results

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 16A Shield Final

Craughwell GAA Club 1-23 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 0-10

Man of the Match: Darragh McCartin (Craughwell)

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 16A1 Shield Final

Sarsfields 2-11 Ballinderreen 3-8

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 16B Cup Final

Carnmore 1-11 St Mary’s GAA Athenry 2-7

Man of the Match: Dean Spelman (Carnmore)

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 16B1 Cup Final

Moycullen 1-14 Ardrahan 0-7

Man of the Match: Diarmuid Davoren (Moycullen)

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 16B1 Shield Final

Liam Mellows 2-9 St Thomas 2-6

Man of the Match: Jack Folan (Liam Mellows)

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Under 16C Shield Final

Annaghdown 2-11 Portumna 1-11

Man of the Match: Roman Flaherty (Annaghdown)

