Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Hurling Feile Semi-Final Results

Toddie Byrne Cup Semi-Finals
Clarinbridge 3-15 Castlegar 1-5
Loughrea 2-14 Athenry 1-8
They will meet in the Toddie Byrne Cup Final tomorrow evening at 7 in Kenny Park
Justin Cheevers Cup Semi-Finals
Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 4-12 St Thomas 2-6
Ardrahan 2-9 Ballygar 2-6
They will play in the Justin Cheevers Cup Final tomorrow evening at 5.30pm
Toddie Byrne Shield Semi-Finals
Micheal Breathnach 1-8 Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-3
Fr Joe Walsh’s 3-10 Cois Farraige 1-2
They will play in the Toddie Byrne Shield Final in Craughwell at 6.30 tomorrow evening.