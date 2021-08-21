Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging Hurling Feile Semi-Final Results

print

Toddie Byrne Cup Semi-Finals

Clarinbridge 3-15 Castlegar 1-5

Loughrea 2-14 Athenry 1-8

They will meet in the Toddie Byrne Cup Final tomorrow evening at 7 in Kenny Park

Justin Cheevers Cup Semi-Finals

Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 4-12 St Thomas 2-6

Ardrahan 2-9 Ballygar 2-6

They will play in the Justin Cheevers Cup Final tomorrow evening at 5.30pm

Toddie Byrne Shield Semi-Finals

Micheal Breathnach 1-8 Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-3

Fr Joe Walsh’s 3-10 Cois Farraige 1-2

They will play in the Toddie Byrne Shield Final in Craughwell at 6.30 tomorrow evening.