NUIG through to Sigerson Cup final

NUIG are into the Sigerson Cup final for the first time since 2018 after a beating MTU Kerry 0-18 to 0-15 after extra time in Rathkeale. MTUK scored the last 5 points in the closing minutes of normal time to take the game to extra time, but saw their frustrations boil over with 3 separate red cards for retaliation late on. Johnathan Higgins Reports…

Top scorer for NUIG was Matthew Tierney with 0-8 (5 frees). He spoke to Jerome Quinn after the game…

NUIG will play UL in the final next Wednesday night in Carlow. The Limerick team, with Conor Flaherty from Claregalway in goals, beat defending champions DCU 0-14 to 0-11 to qualify for their first Sigerson final since 1997.