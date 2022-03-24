NUIG Mystics target treble ahead of MissQuote.ie Division 1 League Cup semi-finals

NUIG Mystics are on course for the MissQuote.ie Division 1, InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup and MissQuote.ie Division 1 League Cup treble.

Paul O’Brien’s side, who will play in the Super League next season after their recent Division 1 League final success, face Griffith College Templeogue in their MissQuote.ie Divison 1 League Cup semi-final.

“We are looking forward to our last home game of what has been a very successful season for us. We are on a high after gaining promotion to the Super League and hope to carry that form into the game Saturday. Templeogue had a big win last weekend and played us really close in Galway in the league semi-finals, so I’m sure it will be another great game”, O’Brien stated.

It’s a repeat of January’s InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 Cup final. NUIG Mystics ran out 68-35 winners on that occasion, but Griffith College Templeogue head coach Mark Byrne remains upbeat over their chances.

“We are looking forward to our League Cup semi against NUIG. This will be our fourth game against them this year. We’ve a lot of respect for what they’ve achieved this year. We’ve been training really well and played well against Tipperary in the quarter-final, so we’re going into the game with confidence and a real sense of determination.”

On the other side of the draw Ulster University host Portlaoise Panthers. Ulster University head coach Patrick O’Neill gave his thoughts ahead of the game.

“Facing Portlaoise is always a daunting task and they are fired up after a strong win in the quarters, but we have played well at home all season and are looking forward to welcoming them back up to Jordanstown.”

Portlaoise Panthers head coach Peter O’Sullivan revealed his clubs preparations have been far from ideal.

“Unfortunately our plans have been curtailed this week due to Covid and illness. Any trip to Belfast to play UU is tough, as they’re particularly comfortable in their home gym. We’re hoping things improve in the camp before Saturday, so that we can give it our best.”

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, DBS Éanna and C&S Neptune get set for InsureMyVan.ie Super League semi-finals

C&S Neptune player/coach Colin O’Reilly believs “only a complete 40 minute performance” will be enough to see them get past Tradehouse Central Ballincollig in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League semi-finals.

C&S Neptune lost 78-69 in Ballincollig Community School on the opening day of the season in October, and also 90-78 at home on March 5th.

“Looking forward to another semi-final for us this season. We battled very well last weekend to get here and we are preparing knowing that the intensity will be ramped up again Saturday. The team are in a good place mentally and physically and know that only a complete 40 minute performance will get us the result to extend our season by another week.” O’Reilly said.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, as South Conference winners, will have home advantage once more. Head coach Kieran O’Sullivan is eager to put in a big performance in front of the club’s supporters this weekend.

“We are really looking to the semi-final in Ballincollig next Saturday. We have played Neptune twice this year and both were hard fought games. They have a lot of experienced players. It has been a long season and we are keen to prolong it a bit longer and together with our home fans, it should be a great occasion for Ballincollig Basketball Club and the village this coming weekend”, O’Sullivan stated.

North Conference winners DBS Éanna will be at home against InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup winners Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in their Super League semi-final on Sunday. The Dublin club lost out in the Cup semi-finals to Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, 79-70, and head coach Darren McGovern is expecting a stern examination of his side.

“We’ve grafted all season to earn a home semi-final tie. It doesn’t come much bigger in hosting Cup champions Tralee Warriors. We’ve had great games through the last few seasons, so we expect nothing less this time around. We got past NUIG Maree last round, so this will be an even tougher match up. I’m looking forward to good prep sessions this week to be ready. I’m sure Éanna will be packed out and loud!”, McGovern said.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors supremo John Dowling believes knockout basketball is something that his club “thrives on”.

“We restore our healthy rivalry with Éanna this weekend in one of the toughest places to play in Ireland. Our group thrives on winner takes all basketball, so I’m sure our guys can’t wait for the contest and with our road Warrior support, it’s sure to be a very special game”, Dowling commented.

The Address UCC Glanmire target treble ahead of MissQuote.ie Champions Trophy semi

The MissQuote.ie Champions Trophy semi-finals pits the MissQuote.ie Super League winners The Address UCC Glanmire against DCU Mercy, in a repeat of the InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor National Cup final, a thrilling contest which was won by Mark Scannell’s side, 72-65.

The Cork club now have the treble in their sights, but for Scannell the sole focus is on DCU Mercy on Sunday. “A very difficult challenge ahead again this week. We took some time off last week to allow our injuries to clear up and to give everyone a chance to refresh, so hopefully we have a good week in training and get ourselves up to speed for the semi-final. DCU were impressive against Killester and they will be ready, so we have to set up well again, key in on their important players and play well. These games take on a life of their own and hopefully we ll be up to the task in hand.”

DCU Mercy head coach Mark Ingle is eagerly anticipating the game.

“Congratulations to Glanmire, who have won the league and the cup this year and have not been beaten when they have had a full squad. It will present a very tough game for us in the Mardyke on Sunday, but we are looking forward to the challenge of this and to the challenge of getting ready for it. Our squad will give it our best shot next weekend.”

Singleton SuperValu Brunell host WIT Waterford Wildcats in the other semi-final. Tim O’Halloran’s side won 101-77 at WIT Waterford Wildcats at the end of February and he’s warned of a backlash from their upcoming opponents.

“We are delighted to be in the semi’s this coming weekend and we face a really good team in WIT Waterford Wildcats. They beat a good Killester team and will be gunning for us after our last game, so we need to be ready.”

WIT Waterford Wildcats head coach Tommy O’Mahony feels his side go into the game as underdogs.

“We are delighted to be playing at this stage of the year. To be in the latter stages of the league shows the progress this team has made. We are well aware of how good Brunell are, having played them a few weeks ago, in which we failed to trouble them on either sides of the floor. If we are to get close to Brunell we will need to be on top of our game for the full 40 minutes. They are obviously going in as favourites and being at home is a huge advantage for them. These are the kind of games everyone wants to be involved in. To test yourself against one of the best teams in the league is always exciting and we are really looking forward to this encounter.”

Promotion on the line, ahead of InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 semi-finals

The InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 semi-finals have the added incentive of promotion being on offer to each club who reaches the Division 1 playoff final.

UCC Demons have already finished top of the South Conference and claimed the InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ Cup, but it’s a return to the Super League which is the biggest carrot for Daniel O’Mahony’s team.

“This weekend brings our biggest game of the year to date, with an opportunity to win and get back into the Men’s Super League for 2022/2023 campaign. We hold the number one record across both conferences, but unfortunately when it comes to the business end of the season that means nothing.

“Malahide are a very talented side, who during pre-season I would of have them marked as a side we will need to beat in order to win trophies. I’m familiar enough with some of the personnel, as during my time in Dublin with Kubs I would have coached Sean Daly, Cillian O’Driscoll, Stephen Ingle and coached alongside Gary Barron. I’ve seen them play and just like ourselves there a free-scoring team, who have hit 100 plus on numerous occasions, so I really do think it has the makings of a great game of basketball.” O’Mahony stated.

His Grand Hotel Malahide counterpart Sean Ingle added: “We’re very much looking forward to the game against UCC Demons in the league semi-finals. They’ve been the most consistent team in the National League this season and they’re National Cup champions for a reason. So we know we’re going to have to be at our best on both the offensive and defensive end, if we’re going to get the result we want.”

North Conference winners Ej Sligo All-Stars host IT Carlow in the other semi-final. Shane O’Meara, EJ Sligo All-Stars head coach, said: “I’m really looking forward to Saturday’s game. There’s an element of the unknown when playing cross conference games. We know Carlow will be physical and have had a great league campaign too, so it’s going to be a great battle.

There’s a lot at stake for both teams, but hopefully the home draw will be enough to get us over the line.”

IT Carlow head coach Martin Conroy added: “Sligo are having a great season this year. Winning the Northern Conference was another step forward for that great club. They’ve brought in some serious talent and the Irish lads like Cian Lally and Oisín O’Reilly give them great depth. It’ll be a very tough one for us on the road, but we look forward to a great game up there.”

MissQuote.ie Division 1 League Cup Semi-Final Fixtures

Saturday 26th March

NUIG Mystics v Griffith College Templeogue, NUIG Kingfisher, 3.30pm

Ulster University v Portlaoise Panthers, UUJ, 5pm

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Playoff Semi-Final Fixtures

Saturday 26th March

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v C&S Neptune, Ballincollig Community School, 4pm

Sunday 27th March

DBS Éanna v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Coláiste Éanna, 3pm

MissQuote.ie Champions Trophy Semi-Final Fixtures

Sunday 27th March

The Address UCC Glanmire v DCU Mercy, Mardyke Arena, 2pm

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v WIT Waterford Wildcats, Parochial Hall, 2.45pm

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Semi-Final Fixtures

Saturday 26th March

EJ Sligo All-Stars v IT Carlow Basketball, Mercy College Sligo, 7.30pm

Sunday 27th March

UCC Demons v Grand Hotel Malahide, Mardyke Arena, 4.30pm