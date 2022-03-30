NUIG Mystics target the treble this Saturday afternoon

NUIG Mystics continue their pursuit of a treble when they face Ulster University on Saturday, in a repeat of the MissQuote.ie Division 1 League final. Mystics won that last final 76-57, but head coach Paul O’Brien insists that result will have no bearing in the MissQuote.ie Division 1 League Cup decider.

“We are happy to be involved in the final weekend of the National League season. It’s been a great year for us, so to have a chance to win another competition is something we are excited about. Templeogue ran us really close last week and hopefully that will stand to is against Ulster.

“The score from the league final against Ulster doesn’t reflect how tight the game really was and I’m sure they will be looking forward to getting another crack at us this season. Hopefully both teams will put on a good performance.”

His Ulster University counterpart, Patrick O’Neill, added: “This is the second final where we get the opportunity to play Mystics and we will be looking to reverse the previous result. In saying that, we know how good they are and it will take a team performance to get us over the line. Our ladies have put a lot of work into preparing for this final and we will be ready at the weekend.”

Elsewhere

The Address UCC Glanmire head coach Mark Scannell says his team will “need to bring our best stuff” to overcome Singleton SuperValu Brunell in the MissQuote.ie Champions Trophy final, hailing Ireland co-captain Edel Thornton as “one of the players of the year”.

The MissQuote.ie Super League and InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor National Cup champions came through a tricky Champions Trophy semi-final, defeating DCU Mercy 76-66 and are now just one win away from the treble.

“We are looking forward to another shot at a national trophy and it’s great to get another chance to play in the Arena. It’s been a very successful year and now our focus is on trying to finish it off, but Brunell will be very difficult opponents and have two very good Americans and one of the players of the year in Edel (Thornton), so we really need to bring our best stuff”, Scannell said.

He added, “It should be an exciting game and there is no doubt both teams will go for it, neither of us know any other way to play. Our experience will be very important, I know the girls love playing on the big stage and hopefully that will stand to us. Finally I’d like to pay tribute to all the teams for how they got through this very difficult season and continued to excel and produced such great basketball.”

The Address UCC Glanmire won all three of the previous encounters between the sides this season, 86-77 at Singleton SuperValu Brunell in October and were twice winners in January, 92-82 in InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor Cup semi-finals, followed by a 92-81 success a week later in the MissQuote.ie Super League.

Singleton SuperValu Brunell finished second in the MissQuote.ie Super League, thereby handing them a home semi-final in the MissQuote.ie Champions Trophy semi’s, defeating WIT Waterford Wildcats 78-75 and now head coach Tim O’Halloran is relishing the chance to end the season with silverware. “We are very excited to be playing in the last game of the season and it’s always a big occasion when you play in the Arena. Add to that it’s against Glanmire just adds to the occasion. We will give it our all and hope we come out on top.”

National Cup champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors look to double up

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors head coach John Dowling says his side “know how big our task is” if they’re to overcome C&S Neptune in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League final and clinch the double.

The game is a repeat of January’s InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup final, which the Kerry club won 88-75. The sides have met twice in the South Conference of the Super League too, with one win apiece, the Warriors 88-78 victors in October, while C&S Neptune won their home game 91-81 on March 12th.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors come into the game off the back of an impressive 75-57 road win over North Conference winners DBS Éanna in the semi-finals, while C&S Neptune downed runaway South Conference champions Tradehouse Central Ballincollig, 92-75.

John Dowling, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors head coach, said: “For ourselves and Neptune it’s special to be the last two teams standing in a year where the Super League was as tight and as competitive as ever. Neptune are coming into this game on the back of two massive road wins, in halls we failed to be successful and once again are playing brilliant basketball at the right time, so we know how big our task is.

“However our guys have shown when we are locked in, hungry, communicating and moving the ball, we are as difficult to handle on both ends of the floor. We are looking forward to seeing our Warriors nation in Tallaght this weekend, for what will be a pulsating game of basketball.”

C&S Neptune player/coach Colin O’Reilly feels his side are in good shape ahead of the final, having also won at Killester en-route, as well as inflicting Tradehouse Central Ballincollig’s first home defeat of the season.

“We arrive at the final in a good place mentally and physically, after two tough wins on the road. Beating a number two and one seed in their place is as tough as it gets and shows the commitment the players have towards each other. It’s the last game of the season, so both teams can leave it all on the floor physically and emotionally, in what should be a high standard of game.”

UCC Demons and EJ Sligo All-Stars battle it out for InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 glory

UCC Demons head coach Daniel O’Mahony says his team will “refocus” this weekend and do their utmost to land more silverware, putting aside their elation having already secured promotion to the InsureMyVan Super League last Sunday.

The Cork club also claimed the InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ National Cup in January, and with a double on offer, O’Mahony is keen to finish on a high note.

“Yes this weekend is the curtain closer of the season and although my own personal objectives of achieving Cup success and get Demons promoted have been achieved, myself and Stuart (Rodgers) are super competitive, so we will refocus now and try to finish the season winning Conference, Cup and League finals. Sligo are a dangerous team with three good professionals, who on any giving weekend have appeared in the scorers list with high numbers.

“I think it’s the perfect final game in the campaign, as I feel ourselves and Sligo were probably most consistent and teams with the best record over the regular season. I’m sure they will want to get one back on us after the Cup semi-final, but myself and my team will be ready for another 40 minute battle.”

UCC Demons won that semi-final 73-64 in January, in their only previous encounter with EJ Sligo All-Stars this season. The Connacht club has since rebounded from that disappointment to secure promotion to the InsureMyVan.ie Super League, getting past IT Carlow Basketball in the InsureMyVan.ie Division semi-finals and now Shane O’Meara’s side are in bonus territory, with the chance to add the league trophy, having already finished top of the North Conference.

Head coach Shane O’Meara said: “We are really looking forward to the final, both the team and club. There’s great energy in the club at the moment fed by the success of the senior team. For me, it’s occasions like these that bring a community feel to the club and the younger players in the club have more of a sense of belonging.

“Blue Demons are a very strong side and have obviously had similar goals to ourselves this year. I hope both teams perform to their best on the day. It’s a huge occasion for the players, their families and both clubs. Based on our last encounter, this has all the makings of a great game.”

Inaugural Masters National Cup and Men’s U20 National League trophies on the line

Elsewhere, the National Cup finals weekend begins with the InsureMy.House.ie Masters Over 50’s Men National Cup final between Killarney Cougars and UCD Lions on Friday at 7.30pm. The opening game on Saturday is the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s U20 National League Plate Final between Sligo All-Stars and Templeogue BC at 1000, before the eight senior National League teams battle it out on Super Saturday. The weekend is concluded with three games on Sunday, starting with the InsureMyVan.ie U20 Men’s National League Final, as Quishs Ballincollig face UCD Marian at 1200. It is followed by Masters National Cup finals, the InsureMyHouse.ie Masters Over 40’s Men National Cup Final between Midlands Masters and Dublin Vikings tips off at 2pm, The final game of the weekend is the InsureMyHouse.ie Masters Over 40’s Women National Cup Final, as Glanmire take on Midlands Masters at 4pm.

All the games from the weekend will be streamed be streamed live on Basketball Ireland’s YouTube channel and spectator tickets for the finals can be purchased here.

National League Finals Weekend Fixtures

Friday April 1st

InsureMyHouse.ie Masters Over 50’s Men National Cup Final

Killarney Cougars v UCD Lions – 1930

Saturday April 2nd

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s U20 National League Plate Final

Sligo All-Stars v Templeogue BC – 1000

MissQuote.ie Division 1 League Cup Final

NUIG Mystics v Ulster University – 1200

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Final

EJ Sligo All-Stars v UCC Demons – 1400

MissQuote.ie Champions Trophy Final

The Address UCC Glanmire v Singleton SuperValu Brunell – 1630

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Final

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v C&S Neptune – 1900

Sunday April 3rd

InsureMyVan.ie U20 Men’s National League Final

Quishs Ballincollig v UCD Marian – 1200

InsureMyHouse.ie Masters Over 40’s Men National Cup Final

Midlands Masters v Dublin Vikings – 1400

InsureMyHouse.ie Masters Over 40’s Women National Cup Final

Glanmire v Midlands Masters – 1600