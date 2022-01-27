NUIG Mystics return to league action this weekend following national cup success

National Division One Cup winners NUIG Mystics will be playing the first game since that win at the National Basketball Arena when they host Marble City Hawks at the NUIG Kingfisher on Saturday. The 3pm is certainly going to attract a large crowd to watch the national cup champions in action.

On Sunday NUIG Mystics are back in action, playing a previously postponed fixture against Portlaoise Panthers in Ballinfoile Centre at 13.00.

It is a busy weekend for Galway teams with NUIG Maree taking on a Griffith College Templeogue side who they beat in the Quarter Final of the Pat Duffy Cup.

NUIG Maree head coach Charlie Crowley is happy to be back in action following their cup success. “We’re all just excited to get back to playing again. We’ve had the two weeks without a game now, so there’s an eagerness to get back out on the floor. Templeogue will come to town in a rich vein of form, beating both Moycullen and UCD Marian in the last two weeks. They’ve brought back (Darren) Townes, who brings a different presence than we had to deal with back when we played at the start of the season. So we’ve got to bring it from the tip on Saturday. Hopefully we’ll be able to welcome back even more of our fantastic home supporters with the dropping of restrictions.”

Griffith college Templeogue fell to NUIG Maree in the Pat Duffy Cup quarter-finals, and head coach Mark Keenan is hoping this will give his side added incentive to achieve the win. “I am hoping our cup loss earlier in the season will give us extra motivation this weekend against Maree in Galway. We want to keep momentum created over the last few results going. Maree have showed that they are a really tough competitive team this season and they have been very hard to beat at home in Galway.”

That game tips off at the NUIG Kingfisher at 7pm.

Moycullen play on Sunday at the NUIG Kingfisher when they face Belfast Star at 4pm.

Having recorded their first wins of the season within the last three games, Moycullen are looking to continue their bounce back from a rocky start. Head coach John Cunningham is optimistic heading into the encounter. “Looking forward to the game. Always nicer coming into a game after a win the week before. Killester was a big win for us, as we’d lost at the death to Templeogue the week previous and looked like doing it again when we gave up a layup off an inbound with 15 seconds left. However, Eoghan (Kelly) made a great drive, drew the help and Joe (Morris) knocked down the game winner. Gives us great confidence going into what is really the unknown this weekend against Belfast Star.”

Cunningham added; “They are a very different team without CJ (Fulton) running the point and with a whole bunch of new guys this season. Add in a new American who hasn’t played for them yet and the fact they haven’t played since December and it’s made for a really difficult scouting task. Adrian (Fulton) always has a few extra tricks up his sleeve as well so, all we can do is focus on our principles and see where it takes us. We’ve hung our hat on our defence since our UCD loss before Christmas and the focus has been paying dividends. It was great to get back in front of our own fans last week after a long spell without a home game and hopefully they can carry us over the line again on Sunday.”

Adrian Fulton, head coach for Belfast Star, is expecting a tough game in Galway. “Moycullen’s record is not a true reflection of their ability. They have lost so many close games and with a little bit of luck could be right in the mix. They had a great win last weekend against a very good Killester side, so we know it will be very difficult. It almost feels like our first game of the season, as we haven’t played since December 19th. The lads have been putting in the work and we are looking forward to the challenge” Fulton said.

In Division One, Titans make the journey to University Ulster Jordanstown as they face Ulster University on Saturday afternoon with the game underway at 5pm.

National Previews

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors head coach John Dowling admits “refocussing will be difficult” after last weekend’s InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup success. They’re return to InsureMyVan.ie Super League action on Saturday, when they’re hosted by DBS Éanna at 19.00 in Coláiste Éanna, whom they last faced in the semi-finals of the Pat Duffy Cup in Cork. Still on a high from his National Cup victory, Dowling is only now feeling the effect of his momentous victory. “Starting to sink in now the last two days, six years of work and dreams all rolled into one night. It will probably be some time before the magnitude of what we have accomplished in such a short time will properly sink in, but it’s been a great few days for the town of Tralee”, said an elated Dowling.

With the Cup secured, attention turns to the InsureMyVan.ie Super League. “Refocusing will be difficult, we gave the players Tuesday night off to spend with family and friends, and back to practice Thursday night, so hoping the break will bring some of the hunger back for the guys”. He continued; “Playing Éanna away, top of the North Conference, no better way to get refocused. The Cup is over for everyone now and we are all once again competing for one trophy, so I expect the next eight weeks to be as tough and as competitive as ever. We will find out fast if our guys are still hungry for silverware.”

Éanna will be looking for a pop at the new Cup champions, and head coach Darren McGovern is under no illusions about the challenge they face. “Tralee will be another test for us. Very different circumstances now to our semi-final, where Tralee executed better than us down the stretch of the game and went on to be deserved Cup winners. We had a fantastic team display versus Killorglin last Sunday, so I’m very hopeful we can carry that form through to this game. With many many top quality players on display from both sides I’m sure it’ll be a great match up in Coláiste Éanna on Saturday night.”

Pat Duffy Cup finalists C&S Neptune host UCD Marian on Saturday (19.00) at Neptune Stadium. Both teams currently sit on four wins in the league, and will be looking to make moves to push for their place in the playoffs, as we enter the second half of the season. “The game against UCD kicks off the second half of our season. They have been one of the most consistent teams in the league over the past number of years and this season have put in some quality performances. We have eight games to get ourselves into the playoffs, so each game is vital and we will prepare with that in mind”, C&S Neptune player/coach Colin O’Reilly said.

High-flyers Tradehouse Central Ballincollig are in Dublin this Saturday, visiting Bright DCU Saints, as they look to get a 10th consecutive victory in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League. The game tips off at 19.00 in DCU Sports Complex, where Bright DCU Saints will be looking to bring Ballincollig’s unbeaten run to an end. Bright DCU Saints head coach, Gareth Winders, knows they have a big task ahead. “Ballincollig are a top team, you just have to look at their record this season unbeaten. Unbeaten runs don’t come easy, and I am sure they have an unbeaten season on their minds”.

“We will be focusing on our game and looking to lift our performance. It’s been a tough season for us, but the progress I see with my players in training very week – I want them to put that on the floor. We will be looking forward to getting back to playing this weekend and the challenge ahead.” Winders concluded.

In Cork, Tradehouse Central Ballincollig head coach Kieran O’Sullivan is eager to get back in action after a brief hiatus. “We are looking for to getting back playing this weekend after a break, we have five games in the next few weeks and finish the cross conference games against DCU. They have great tradition, respect in the basketball fraternity, and have improved as the season has gone on. We have a full strength team and all know that a performance is needed on Saturday night in order to get the points.”

The last game on Saturday in the InsureMyVan.ie Super league pits Team 360 Financial Killorglin against visitors Killester. After a streak of four losses, Team 360 Financial Killorglin are looking to buck the trend when they host Killester, but head coach Declan Wall knows it will be a challenge against an in-form Killester. “Preparing this week for another big challenge against Killester at home. They have picked up some big wins recently, so we will need to play well to try and get the result we need. I think this game is vital for us to win if we want to keep within touching distance of what our aim was this season – to get into the play-off spots. We will need to be better defensively than what we have been in the last few weeks, so that will be our focus at practice. No game in this league is easy, so guys need to be ready to fight every single weekend and be at your best to get your final goals.”

Killester head coach Brian O’Malley also spoke on the job ahead of his team; “It’s another tough road game, we haven’t really done enough to win our road games and the trip to Kerry is always hard. We will have our work cut out dealing with their firepower. We’ve worked a lot of aspects of last week’s performance that were particularly disappointing so hopefully we some growth from our team on those things.”

MissQuote.ie Super League

Reigning InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor Cup champions, The Address UCC Glanmire, get back to National League play this weekend, as a full round of games looms in the MissQuote.ie Super League. They travel to Dublin on Saturday, where they will go up against Killester, who are currently just one win behind Glanmire at the top of the table. Head coach for The Address UCC Glanmire Mark Scannell detailed the celebrations after last weekend’s big Cup victory, but says the team are now refocused; “We had a nice celebration on Sunday night as a group. Monday was great and it’s important that the girls enjoyed the moment and the achievement. We went back training on Tuesday as we want to be totally ready for Killester on Saturday – the league is now the priority and we are totally focused on that. They are going well, only a game back in the league, so we expect a very difficult challenge.” Tip-off is 17.00 at IWA Clontarf.

Killester head coach Karl Kilbride has respect for the newly crowned champions and expects a good game on Saturday. “We’re really excited for a huge game this weekend. They’re coming in as newly crowned Cup champs, and what a performance they gave to win it. You saw in the final all the weapons they possess. The most successful Super League coach ever, two super Americans, a generational talent in Claire Melia and a seasoned international in Áine who’s having one of the best seasons of her career. And with all their firepower, I thought it was switching Casey on to Greenberg was what changed / won them the game last weekend. So they have very few weaknesses in their group – on either side of the ball.

“So with all that in mind, anything less than our absolute best just isn’t going to be enough this weekend. At the same time, we’re coming into the game with huge confidence after a decent run recently. Being out of the cup earlier than we wanted, allowed us to address some key areas of weakness and it’s helped us really improve over the last couple of months”, continued Kilbride.

“Saturday is 1st plays 2nd, and that’s always exciting. An opportunity to pit ourselves against the very best. It’s been a long time since we’ve gone into a game with a chance to go top of the table at this point in the season. And it’s an opportunity, we can’t wait to get a crack at!” he finished.

Elsewhere, WIT Waterford Wildcats play host to Trinity Meteors on Saturday, with tip-off at 18.00 in Mercy SS Waterford. Trinity Meteors head coach Vincent O’Keefe payed compliment to their opponents ahead of Saturday. “Wildcats are playing great basketball at the moment. They have an aggressive, pressing, fastback style which can be very hard to contain. They are very well coached and have some excellent players. Our team are experiencing the ups and downs that come with being such a young team. They are working extremely hard in training and are looking forward to the differing challenges that Super league competition brings”, said O’Keefe.

Having won the InsureMyHouse.ie U20 Women’s National Cup last weekend as assistant coach, head coach for the Super League team Tommy O’Mahony will be hoping to keep the good times coming. “Trinity Meteors hand a very young side, and their league placing does not reflect the level of talent they have. They have being quite unlucky but at full strength they will be hard to beat. We had a good win the last time out, but with a week off we will have to be at the top of our game to come out on top” warned O’Mahony.

Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s will face DCU Mercy on Saturday also, as DCU Mercy come off the back of their silver medal placement last weekend in the InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor Cup. The game tips-off at 18.30 in Castleisland CC. It’s a quick turnaround for DCU Mercy, and head coach Mark Ingle is aware of the need to get back up to speed in the Super League. “We will have to bounce back quickly from the Cup final and give a big push now for league results starting with this Saturday against Garvey’s. We had a tough game against them last time in Kerry and we are expecting the same this time” said Ingle.

It’s excitement for Team Garvey’s St. Mary’s however, as they return to their home court for the first time this year. “We can’t wait to get back playing on our home court for our first home game of 2022. We are hoping for a big turnout thanks to the easing of some restrictions. DCU are coming off a tough loss last weekend in the Cup final so I’m sure they will be really focused on getting back to winning ways. It should be a great game and we are really looking forward to it” said head coach Liam Culloty.

The last game of the day in the MissQuote.ie Super League takes place in Kildare, where IT Carlow Basketball will travel to face Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics. A tough season so far for IT Carlow Basketball, as they are yet to record a win, but head coach Martin Conroy is heading in determined. “It’s another tough game for us against a very talented Liffey Celtics side. We are improving and practice has been excellent this week so we’re looking forward to the challenge”.

Head coach for Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics Ioannis Liapakis is ready for a dogfight at the weekend however. “Saturday’s game will be against two very desperate teams; us who haven’t won a game since the 20th of November, and IT Carlow who haven’t won since the season began. We’re doing our best to prepare for it and we know it’s not gonna be pretty because right now we’re in a surviving mode and the only mission we have is to win on Saturday” said a determined Liapakis. Tip-off in the game is at 19.00 in the Leixlip Amenities Centre.

The last game of the round takes place on Sunday, with local rivals Singleton SuperValu Brunell facing off against Fr. Mathews at the Parochial Hall (14.45). Niamh Dwyer, head coach for Fr. Mathews, recalls their last meeting as they prepare for the fixture. “Last time we played Brunell it was an intense encounter that came down to the last few minutes of the game. We are expecting similar game this weekend with the added bite of being in Parochial Hall”, said Dwyer. Head coach for Singleton SuperValu Brunell Tim O’Halloran is relishing the chance at a local derby however; “We are so looking forward to get back this weekend after being off the cup weekend, and it doesn’t get any bigger than a local derby against Fr. Mathews. They are always good and competitive games and this will be no different as they have a lot of great experience players and we need to be at our best to get anything out of this game . We have a big few weeks coming up and let’s hope we start of good Sunday”.

MissQuote.ie Division 1

It’s a busy weekend in Division One. Swords Thunder travel north to face LYIT Donegal at 13.00 in Bishop’s Field Derry, in a double-header with the LYIT Donegal men’s Division 1 team.

North Conference table-toppers Ulster University make the journey to Dublin on Saturday, where they take on second-seed Griffith College Templeogue at Nord Anglia International School (19.00). It’s Portlaoise Panthers that host number one in the south conference, Limerick Sport Huskies. They tip-off at 19.00 in St. Mary’s Hall on Saturday.

The final game of the round sees Tipperary Knights go up against Limerick Celtics in Presentation Secondary Thurles (15.00).

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1, President’s Cup champions UCC Demons return to league play with an away game, visiting WIT Vikings on Saturday, tip-off at 19.00 in Carrickpherish Parish Hall.

Kicking off the round are local rivals Limerick Sport Eagles and Limerick Celtics, who duke it out at 18.15 in UL Arena on Friday. On Saturday, Presdient’s Cup runners-up Drogheda Wolves head north to face LYIT Donegal, with tip-off at 15.00 in Bishop’s Field Derry.

It’s also a Dublin derby on Saturday, as McGowan’s Tolka Rovers are fixed to face Abbey Seals Dublin Lions in Tolka Rovers Sports Complex (18.00). Grand Hotel Malahide host EJ Sligo All-Stars – this Saturday, where a win for Malahide would put them oon equal footing with Sligo All-Stars who currently top the table.

Two games take place in Killarney on Saturday in the InsureMyVan.ie Division 1; Scotts Lakers Killarney host Fr. Mathews at 19.30, while Killarney Cougars welcome Limerick Sport Eagles to Presentation Gym Killarney at the same time.

The final game of the round takes place on Sunday, when IT Carlow bring Portlaoise Panthers to the Barrow Centre for their fixture (14.00).

