NUIG Mystics remain on course for treble

NUIG Mystics are just one win away from recording a treble, after an 86-73 overtime victory against Griffith College Templeogue in the MissQuote.ie Division 1 League Cup semi-finals. Paul O’Brien’s side have already claimed MissQuote.ie Division 1 League title and InsureMyHouse.ie Women’s Division 1 National Cup.

Griffith College Templeogue pushed NUIG Mystics all the way and led 34-31 at half-time and by two points at the end of th third, 53-51, before NUIG Mystics got back level by full-time at 68-68.

NUIG Mystics were dominant in overtime, outscoring their opponents 18-5, to secure victory. Áine McDonagh top scored with 24 points, while not far behind was Hazel Finn on 21, with Kara McCleane ending on 15.

NUIG Mystics head coach Paul O’Brien said: “Delighted to get over the line, Templeogue were excellent today. They came in with different looks that we hadn’t seen this season and it threw us off in the second and third quarters in particular. Credit to the girls though, they shot the ball really well and played some great defence in the end to force Templeogue into difficult shots. Looking forward to another trip up to the Arena next weekend for a league Cup final against Ulster.”

For Griffith College Templeogue Lynn Tunnah top scored on 21, followed by Aoife Whelan (13) and Berta Carrera (11).

Ulster University advanced to the League Cup final after their semi-final opponents Portlaoise Panthers were unable to fulfil the fixture on Saturday, due to a combination of Covid-19 and illness.

Ulster University head coach Patrick O’Neill said: “It’s fantastic to be competing in the League Cup final and having an opportunity to play (NUIG) Mystics again. They have been the stand out team all season and very deserving winners in the League final. We will need some big performances from the whole team, but I know we are capable of that and it should be a great showcase for basketball.”

C&S Neptune reach InsureMyVan.ie Super League final

C&S Neptune inflicted a first home defeat of the season on Tradehouse Central Ballincollig to reach the InsureMyVan.ie Super League final, something which C&S Neptune player/coach Colin O’Reilly hailed as “a huge achievement”.

Meanwhile, EJ Sligo All-Stars will be playing in the Super League next season, securing promotion after defeating after defeating IT Carlow 94-68 in their InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 semi-final.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig got off to a great start in their InsureMyVan.ie Super League semi-final and led 25-13 at the end of the opening quarter, but C&S Neptune got themselves back into contention and trailed by six by half-time, 39-33.

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig’s lead was whittled down to a single point, 58-57, by the end of the third, before a strong fourth quarter saw C&S Neptune pull clear and reach their second final of the season, having reached InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup final in January.

Colin O’Reilly was elated afterwards. “To beat the top seed on the road is a huge achievement for this group. They dominated the first 15 minutes of the game and had a huge 17 point lead, but there was no panic on our end. We had started to see a few things working and knew that if we could get back in contention that we had the experience to close out knockout games on the road. The game swung in the 4th, where we made consecutive 3’s down the stretch, which gave us the lead and we held our composure to see it out from the free throw line.”

Nil Sabata was C&S Neptune’s leading scorer on 21, backed up by Miles Washington (14), Ireland international Roy Downey (14) and Richard Gittens (13).

Andre Nation was the game’s top scorer, on 26 points, while Tradehouse Central Ballincollig also had notable contributions from Ireland international Adrian O’Sullivan (19) and Milorad Sedlarevic (13).

Although naturally disappointed, Tradehouse Central Ballincollig head coach Kieran O’Sullivan praised the efforts of his players, after topping the South Conference, with a 15-1 regular season record in their debut Super League season.

“We have had a tremendous season and faulted at the last hurdle. Coming up from the first division going 15-1 shows the calibre of team we have. We are here to stay at the top table and will go again next year. The MNCC (Men’s National Competitions Committee) need to review the rules and make the league best record the winners. Credit to Neptune today, they played a fine game and it was going to be tough to beat them three times in a row”, O’Sullivan stated.

The second semi-final sees North Conference winners DBS Éanna at home against InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors on Sunday.

Ej Sligo All-Stars promoted to InsureMyVan.ie Super League

EJ Sligo All-Stars will play in the InsureMyVan.ie Super League next season following their 94-68 win over IT Carlow Basketball in their InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 semi-final, with promotion on offer to each club who reaches the Division 1 playoff final.

The Division 1 North Conference winners were 27-13 ahead at the end of the opening quarter, a lead stretched to 18 points by half-time, 47-29.

There was to be no second half fightback from IT Carlow. Ej Sligo All-Stars offence was led by Zack Powell (26), Keith Jordan Jr. (25) and Oisin O’Reilly (18).

Head coach Shane O’Meara said: “I’m over the moon for the players, they’ve invested so much time and energy into our league campaign. They’ve grown as a team and as individuals and they’re showing all our academy players what it means to be part of a team, part of a club.

“Our club executive and volunteer groups are second to none in ensuring that all the needs of our team are met and that the game is promoted in the right way.

“We knew Carlow were going to play a fast paced intense game and despite a rocky start, once we took the lead you could see our body language was that of a team that was hungry to win. Our effort on defence and our selfless execution on offense was hard to live with. Tonight was the perfect storm for us and Glen (Monaghan) and I couldn’t be more proud of the lads.”

For IT Carlow, their scoring was headed by Kevin Donohoe (22), Jordan Fallon (14) and Nate Shafer (9). IT Carlow head coach Martin Conroy was magnanimous in defeat.

“All-Stars played like All-Stars tonight. They were aggressive, assured and composed and played at a pace we couldn’t get to grips with. The shot the ball unbelievably well and forced us out of our comfort zone. Their three pro’s Jordan, Powell and Hayes were outstanding and Oisín and Cian definitely chipped in and made it very difficult for us. Our guys kept going right to the last whistle though and I’m very proud of them for that. It’s a tough one to take but we’ll learn and move onto next season. It’s been a decent year and hopefully we’ll be right back in the thick of it next season also. Best of luck to Sligo in the final next weekend”, Conroy said.

The second semi-final sees UCC Demons host Grand Hotel Malahide on Sunday.

The MissQuote.ie Champions Trophy semi-finals pits the MissQuote.ie Super League winners The Address UCC Glanmire against DCU Mercy, in a repeat of the InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor National Cup final, a thrilling contest which was won by Mark Scannell’s side, 72-65.

The Cork club now have the treble in their sights, but for Scannell the sole focus is on DCU Mercy on Sunday. “A very difficult challenge ahead again this week. We took some time off last week to allow our injuries to clear up and to give everyone a chance to refresh, so hopefully we have a good week in training and get ourselves up to speed for the semi-final. DCU were impressive against Killester and they will be ready, so we have to set up well again, key in on their important players and play well. These games take on a life of their own and hopefully we ll be up to the task in hand.”

DCU Mercy head coach Mark Ingle is eagerly anticipating the game.

“Congratulations to Glanmire, who have won the league and the cup this year and have not been beaten when they have had a full squad. It will present a very tough game for us in the Mardyke on Sunday, but we are looking forward to the challenge of this and to the challenge of getting ready for it. Our squad will give it our best shot next weekend.”

Singleton SuperValu Brunell host WIT Waterford Wildcats in the other semi-final. Tim O’Halloran’s side won 101-77 at WIT Waterford Wildcats at the end of February and he’s warned of a backlash from their upcoming opponents.

“We are delighted to be in the semi’s this coming weekend and we face a really good team in WIT Waterford Wildcats. They beat a good Killester team and will be gunning for us after our last game, so we need to be ready.”

WIT Waterford Wildcats head coach Tommy O’Mahony feels his side go into the game as underdogs.

“We are delighted to be playing at this stage of the year. To be in the latter stages of the league shows the progress this team has made. We are well aware of how good Brunell are, having played them a few weeks ago, in which we failed to trouble them on either sides of the floor. If we are to get close to Brunell we will need to be on top of our game for the full 40 minutes. They are obviously going in as favourites and being at home is a huge advantage for them. These are the kind of games everyone wants to be involved in. To test yourself against one of the best teams in the league is always exciting and we are really looking forward to this encounter.”

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Playoff Semi-Final Result

Saturday 26th March

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 75-92 C&S Neptune

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Playoff Semi-Final Fixture

Sunday 27th March

DBS Éanna v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Coláiste Éanna, 3pm

MissQuote.ie Champions Trophy Semi-Final Fixtures

Sunday 27th March

The Address UCC Glanmire v DCU Mercy, Mardyke Arena, 2pm

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v WIT Waterford Wildcats, Parochial Hall, 2.45pm

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Semi-Final Result

Saturday 26th March

EJ Sligo All-Stars 94-68 IT Carlow Basketball

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Semi-Final Fixture

Sunday 27th March

UCC Demons v Grand Hotel Malahide, Mardyke Arena, 4.30pm

MissQuote.ie Division 1 League Cup Semi-Final Results

Saturday 26th March

NUIG Mystics 86-73 Griffith College Templeogue (Overtime, 68-68 at full-time)

Ulster University P-P Portlaoise Panthers, UUJ, 5pm

InsureMyVan.ie U20 Men’s National League Plate Result

Saturday 26th March

Templeogue 88-74 Blue Demons

Sunday 27th March

Sligo All-Stars v KCYMS Killorglin, Mercy College Sligo, 2pm

Next Week’s Fixtures (to be played April 1st/2nd/3rd at National Basketball Arena)

++Note media accreditation will open for National League finals on Monday 27th March++

InsureMyVan.ie Super League Playoff Final

C&S Neptune v DBS Éanna/Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

MissQuote.ie Champions Trophy Final

The Address UCC Glanmire/DCU Mercy v Singleton SuperValu Brunell/WIT Waterford Wildcats

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Final

EJ Sligo All-Stars v UCC Demons/Grand Hotel Malahide

MissQuote.ie Division 1 League Cup Final

NUIG Mystics v Ulster University

InsureMyVan.ie U20 Men’s National League Final

Quishs Ballincollig v UCD Marian

InsureMyVan.ie U20 Men’s National League Plate

Templeogue v Sligo All-Stars/KCYMS Killorglin