NUIG Mystics determined to break National Division One Cup Semi-Final barrier on Saturday

This Saturday afternoon, NUIG Mystics will bid to reach the InsureMyHouse.ie National Division One Cup Final when they face Limerick Sport Huskies in the Semi-Final at the Parochial Hall in Cork (Tip Off – 1pm)

Paul O’Brien’s side have been rebuilding this season with nearly a brand new team and they have been impressive in the league and especially the cup following their win over Portlaoise Panthers in the Quarter Final.

Paul has been speaking to John Mulligan about his team’s chances on Saturday.

NUIG Mystic’s Route To The Final

Quarter Final – Beat Portlaoise Panthers 66-53