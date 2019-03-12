NUIG Men defend College League Basketball title

The 2019 NBCC College League finals take centre stage in Oblate Hall, Inchicore this week as teams from across the country will battle it out for Division One, Two and Three honours.
Games begin
The Division One finals, which take place tomorrow, are set to be two thrilling battles as Ulster University and reigning champions NUI Galway go head-to-head in a big showdown in the men’s final, while Ulster University and reigning champions DCU will face off in the women’s final.
All games take place at Oblate Hall Inchicore
Tuesday, March 12th
Women’s Division 3 League final
IT Blanchardstown v Mary Immaculate Limerick, 11am
Men’s Division 3 League final
Trinity College v Waterford IT, 1pm
Women’s Division 2 League final
Maynooth University v Waterford IT, 3pm
Wednesday, March 13th
Men’s Division 2 League final
IT Sligo v Limerick IT, 11am
Men’s Division 1 League final
Ulster University v NUI Galway, 1pm
Women’s Division 1 League final
Ulster University v DCU, 3pm