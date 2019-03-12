NUIG Men defend College League Basketball title

The 2019 NBCC College League finals take centre stage in Oblate Hall, Inchicore this week as teams from across the country will battle it out for Division One, Two and Three honours.

Games begin 11am this morning, (Tuesday) March 12th, and will run right through until tomorrow evening, (Wednesday) March 13th.

The Division One finals, which take place tomorrow, are set to be two thrilling battles as Ulster University and reigning champions NUI Galway go head-to-head in a big showdown in the men’s final, while Ulster University and reigning champions DCU will face off in the women’s final.



All games take place at Oblate Hall Inchicore

Tuesday, March 12th

Women’s Division 3 League final

IT Blanchardstown v Mary Immaculate Limerick, 11am

Men’s Division 3 League final

Trinity College v Waterford IT, 1pm

Women’s Division 2 League final

Maynooth University v Waterford IT, 3pm

Wednesday, March 13th

Men’s Division 2 League final

IT Sligo v Limerick IT, 11am

Men’s Division 1 League final

Ulster University v NUI Galway, 1pm

Women’s Division 1 League final

Ulster University v DCU, 3pm