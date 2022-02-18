NUIG looking to repeat 1980 ‘double’

NUIG hurlers are one game away from winning the college’s 11th Fitzgibbon Cup title when they take on University of Limerick on Saturday at 3.15pm in IT Carlow. The Galway college last won the title in 2010, but following on from the football teams win in the Sigerson Cup final on Wednesday night, it offers the chance for NUIG to repeat the heroics of 1980 when UCG (as they were known) won both trophies in successive weekends. here is a look back at the match reports on those famous victories. Pictured above is the winning Sigerson squad from 1980.