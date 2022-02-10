NUIG hurlers set up Fitzgibbon Cup semi final with GMIT

A mouth watering all-Galway semi final in the Fitzgibbon Cup is on the cards for a Galway venue next week after NUIG followed their near neighbours GMIT into the last four following a 1-22 to 2-13 win over Waterford IT in Dangan. Evan Niland was in top form for NUIG, scoring 0-14 (0-12 frees) last night, while Fionn McDonagh got the only goal for the Galway college. Niall Canavan reports…

After the game, Niall got the views of NUIG manager Jeff Lynskey…

NUI GALWAY: L Reilly; E Lawless, J Fitzpatrick, C Caulfield; C Killeen (0-2), D Morrissey, M Gill (0-1); D Kilcommins, I McGlynn; C Walsh, C Lynch (0-3), F MacDonagh (1-0); P Hickey, J Fleming (0-1), E Niland (0-14, 12 frees).

Subs: C Salmon for MacDonagh (temp, 30-30+2 mins), M Kennedy (0-1) for McGlynn (50), O Flannery for MacDonagh (52), N Collins for Hickey (60).