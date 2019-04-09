NUIG host Connacht football Championship Preview Night

NUIG Galway Mens Gaelic Football Club will be hosting a Connacht Senior Football Championship Preview night on Thursday night April 11th in the Galway Bay Hotel. The guests on the night will include Conor Mortimer, Shane Curran, Kevin McStay, Anthony Finnerty, Kieran Fitzgerald, Alan Mulholland among many more.

Also on the night NUIG will be presenting medals and commemorative jerseys to the All-Ireland Winning Fresher A Football Champions.

The presentation ceremony will take place at 6:30pm with the Connacht Championship Preview kicking off at 7:30pm sharp.

There will be lots of prizes on the night including Connacht Football Final tickets, Home Heating Oil Voucher, A luxurious weekend at the Galway Bay Hotel/Hodson Bay Hotel, among many more.

Tickets are 10 euro and are available from NUIG Club officials. Please contact John Brennan (086-2619569) and Enda Fallon (087-2399659) for details.