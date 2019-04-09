NUIG host Connacht football Championship Preview Night

NUIG Galway Mens Gaelic Football Club will be hosting a Connacht Senior Football Championship Preview night on
Also on the night NUIG will be presenting medals and commemorative jerseys to the All-Ireland Winning Fresher A Football Champions.
The presentation ceremony will take place at 6:30pm with the Connacht Championship Preview kicking off at 7:30pm sharp.
There will be lots of prizes on the night including Connacht Football Final tickets, Home Heating Oil Voucher, A luxurious weekend at the Galway Bay Hotel/Hodson Bay Hotel, among many more.
Tickets are 10 euro and are available from NUIG Club officials. Please contact John Brennan (086-2619569) and Enda Fallon (087-2399659) for details.