NUIG denied by UL in Fitzgibbon Cup Final

NUIG’s dream of a historic double of Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups ended in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday afternoon when beaten by UL in the Fitzgibbon Cup Final played at IT Carlow.

UL won the game by 1-21 to 2-15 with NUIG’s Cian Lynch sent off in controversial fashion by referee Fergal Horgan.

Niall Canavan reports.

After the game, Niall spoke to a disappointed manager of NUIG Jeffrey Lynskey.

Two Galway players were part of the victorious UL team in Conor Flaherty of Carnmore and TJ Brennan of Clarinbridge. They also spoke to Niall.

UL: Dean Mason; Conor Flaherty, TJ Brennan, Mike Gough; Killian Sampson, Bryan O’Mara (0-04, 3f), Cian Galvin; Brian O’Grady (0-1), Ciaran Connolly (0-3); Niall Brennan, Gearoid O’Connor (0-9, 7f, 1 ’65), Darragh Corcoran; Mikey Kiely (1-2), Sean Twomey, Billy Power.

Subs: Ross Hayes (0-1) for Galvin (37), Brian O’Sullivan (0-1) for Brennan (49), Shane Staunton for Sampson (54).

NUIG: Liam Reilly; Eoin Lawless, Jack Fitzgerald, Conor Caulfield; Caimin Killeen, Daniel Loftus, Mark Gill; Ian McGlynn, Phillip Hickey; Conor Walsh, Evan Niland (0-14, 12f), Fionn McDonagh; Mark Kennedy (1-0), John Fleming (1-1), Cian Lynch.

Subs: Diarmuid Kilcommins for McGlynn (20), Oisin Flannery for McDonagh (39), Adrian Prendergast for Hickey (39), Cian Salmon for Kennedy (46).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary).