NUIG 1-21 UCD 1-18 – Fitzgibbon Cup Reaction

NUIG 1-21 UCD 1-18

A first win over UCD in 40 years for the Galway college last night in Belfield. Limerick’s Cian Lynch, Galway’s Evan Niland, Jack Fitzpatrick and John Fleming were among those that impressed for the Galway college in their 1-21 to 1-18 win away to UCD in the Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup.

On the UCD side Galway’s Donal O’Shea notched up 11 points, mostly from placed balls, while Eoin Guilfoyle of Kilkenny scored their only goal.The game was streamed live and free on the Electric Ireland YouTube page and is available to watch back in full.

In the groups other game UCC overcame Mary Immaculate College Limerick 1-21 to 19 points.

NUIG scorers Evan Niland 0-12, John Fleming 0-5, Fionn McDonagh 1-0, Cian Lynch 0-3, Brian Concannon 0-1.

Salthill Knocknacarra’s Donal O’Shea scored 0-11 for UCD who were captained by Oranmore Maree’s Eoin Geraghty.

After the game NUIG manager Jeff Lynskey spoke to Oisin Langan…