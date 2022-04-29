NUI Galway names new rowing boats in honour of students and alumni

NUI Galway has unveiled four new rowing boats named in honour of alumni and current student athletes who have made significant contributions to the success and development of the team.

The alumni honoured are Chris O’Dea and the late Dr Donagh O’Donoghue, both of whom are former rowers with Coláiste Iognáid and NUI Galway Boat Club.

The students honoured with the naming are world-class medal winning athletes Cliodhna Nolan, who won gold at the 2020 European Championships, and Fiona Murtagh, who won bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh, President of NUI Galway, said: “We are delighted to be able to recognise and honour the commitment and dedication of Donagh, Chris, Fiona and Cliodhna to our rowing and sporting successes in such a unique and appropriate way.

“They are all first-class ambassadors for our University and our values, not least excellence. In many ways, NUI Galway’s success and achievements are made possible thanks to the support, encouragement and endeavours of our students and our alumni.”

Ciro Prisco, Head Coach of NUI Galway Rowing, said: “A boat naming ceremony is a fitting opportunity to acknowledge our alumni and athletes who played vital parts in making the NUI Galway Boat Club a success.

“The commitment, support and ambition of Chris O’Dea and Dr O’Donoghue played an important role in establishing a High-Performance Rowing Coach position at the University. Their foresight has allowed for the development of a pathway for student athletes to achieve their dreams and compete at the highest levels.

“On top of that, our student athletes bring international successes while they fully embody the values or our club and stand as role models for other students and athletes.”