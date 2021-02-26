NUI Galway Looks To The Future Regarding Sport In The University

print

Traditionally, NUI Galway have had an outstanding reputation on the sporting front with the performances of their teams and athletes.

That reputation has been enhanced further with the announcement in recent days of their partnership with Rowing Ireland who have now deemed the university a official ‘Rowing Ireland Partner Pathway University’ which will help develop the high-performance programme at the University.

This step is another on the way to making NUI Galway one of the best when it comes to sporting achievement in the country.

In a wide ranging and details look at sport in NUI Galway, Director of Sport and Physical Activity at NUI Galway Mike Heskin spoke to John Mulligan about the upcoming partnership with Rowing Ireland and they also looked at the work being done by the University with their Sporting Programmes.