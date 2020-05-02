NUI Galway Hurlers Awarded All-Ireland Junior Title

NUI Galway hurling club alongside UCC were jointly awarded the All Ireland third level junior hurling title last week following a meeting of third level GAA.

Both sides were scheduled to play the All Ireland final in Limerick on March 16th last. This game like all other sporting events was cancelled due to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.This was NUI Galway’s first appearance at this stage of the final in many years and followed on from a very successful year at Intermediate and Junior level for the college.

In the opening round of the Junior hurling championship NUI Galway defeated DCU St Pats to grant them a quarter final appearance against Technical Universities Dublin. Again, success was the lot of NUI Galway quite comfortably. This second win against a Dublin college granted them a semi final berth and once again they faced capital city opposition in the shape of UCD. This semi final was played in Belfield and was accepted widely as one of the better third level games played all season. Following the semi final NUI Galway eased into the final on a 2-10 to 1-11 scorelie to face UCC in a final that will not never be played.

The all student management team of NUIGalway comprised of Liam Mellows clubman Darragh Connelly (Manager), Castlegar’s Martin Connolly (Selector) and Liam Mellowes clubman Ross Hynes (Selector). NUI Galway full back Darragh Whelan from Broadford in County Clare was selected as Junior hurler of the year by NUI Galway sport.

