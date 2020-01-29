NUI Galway Honours All-Ireland Winning Galway Camogie Team

Recently NUI Galway hosted a reception to celebrate the 2019 All Ireland senior Camogie win. A large number of the 2019 panel were present at the event hosted by NUI Galway President Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh. Ciaran welcomed the past and present students to NUI Galway and recalled their wonderful past season, the celebrations that ensued and wished them well in their defence of the O’Duffy cup and National league title in 2020.

Photo Back row L to R: Aoife Donohue, Lisa Casserly, NUI Galway President Ciaran Ó hÓgartaigh, Lorraine Ryan, Heather Cooney, Niamh Kilkenny.

Front Row: Carrie Dolan, Molly Mannion, Sarah Spellman, Caitriona Cormican, Niamh Horan.