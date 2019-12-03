NUI Galway Award 33 New Sports Scholarships

NUI Galway Dean of Students, ProfMichelle Millar, recently presented 33 outstanding athletes with NUI Galway Student Sports Scholarships, the Event was sponsored by The Bank Of Ireland who are the main sponsors of the Sport Programme at NUI Galway. The ceremony commenced with a special address by Rowing Ireland team member who qualified the women’s pair for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Monika give an inspirational talk to the Sport Scholars on what is required to achieve their goals both sporting and academically and let us into how he is able to balance the demands of being a world class athlete and still maintaining a life style balance which allows her to continue her PhD research.President Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh Provided the opening address to students highlighting the importance of sport to the universities strategic plan and also taking the opportunity to wish the students well during their studies in NUI Galway.
Feargal O’CallaghanHigh Performance Lead , who manages the scholarship scheme was delighted to welcome Monika to address the scholars: “Their time at university is wonderful opportunity for these talented athletes to reach their true potential and learning to plan and achieve a balance in their lifestyle is key to their success both on the Sporting arena and in their academic studies.”
This year’s ceremony saw the Performance Points Sports
Scholarship awarded to 9 outstanding athletes. The scheme provides 40
additional points to those earned in the Leaving Certificate for elite
athletes, for academic courses over 350 entry points.
This year’s scholarship recipients represent some of the finest young talent in Irish sport today most of whom have represented their sport at national, international or intercounty level already.
Speaking at the award ceremony, High Performance Lead, Feargal O’Callaghan, said: “We are really looking forward to working with all the athletes, it is an exciting time for the university in terms of sport as we continually improve the programme in order to produce the best possible athletes.”
NUI Galway Performance Points awardees:
|2019 PP
|Athletics
|Chloe
|Casey
|2019 PP
|Athletics
|Jack
|Dempsey
|2019 PP
|Gaelic Football
|Cillian
|Golding
|2019 PP
|Gaelic Football
|Matthew
|Tierney
|2019 PP
|Gaelic Football
|Paul
|McGrath
|2019 PP
|Gaelic Football
|Sean
|O’Flynn
|2019 PP
|Hurling
|Conor
|Walsh
|2019 PP
|Rugby
|Charles
|Clarke
|2019 PP
|Soccer
|Rachel
|Baynes
NUI Galway Sports Scholarships awardees:
|2019 Elite
|Athletics
|Pierre
|Murchan
|2019 Elite
|Athletics
|Sinead
|Treacy
|2019 Elite
|Athletics
|Thomas
|Mc Stay
|2019 Elite
|Basketball
|Alison
|Blarney
|2019 Elite
|Basketball
|Ciara
|McCreanor
|2019 Elite
|Basketball
|James
|Connaire
|2019 Elite
|Basketball
|James
|Lyons
|2019 Elite
|Boxing
|Darren
|O’Connor
|2019 Elite
|Camogie
|Carrie
|Dolan
|2019 Elite
|Camogie
|Laura
|Ward
|2019 Elite
|Camogie
|Leah
|Burke
|2019 Elite
|Gaelic Football
|Laura
|Ahearne
|2019 Elite
|Gaelic Football
|Saoirse
|Flynn
|2019 Elite
|Gaelic Football
|Joanthan
|Hester
|2019 Elite
|Golf
|Liam
|Nolan
|2019 Elite
|Hurling
|Diarmuid
|Kilcommins
|2019 Elite
|Rowing
|Lisa
|Murphy
NUI Galway Rugby Foundation Sports Scholarship Awardees:
|2019 Rugby Foundation
|Rugby
|Declan
|Floyd
|2019 Rugby Foundation
|Rugby
|Evan
|Kenny
|2019 Rugby Foundation
|Rugby
|Jack
|Power
|2019 Rugby Foundation
|Rugby
|Oisin
|Halpin