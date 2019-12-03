NUI Galway Award 33 New Sports Scholarships



NUI Galway Dean of Students, ProfMichelle Millar, recently presented 33 outstanding athletes with NUI Galway Student Sports Scholarships, the Event was sponsored by The Bank Of Ireland who are the main sponsors of the Sport Programme at NUI Galway. The ceremony commenced with a special address by Rowing Ireland team member who qualified the women’s pair for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Monika give an inspirational talk to the Sport Scholars on what is required to achieve their goals both sporting and academically and let us into how he is able to balance the demands of being a world class athlete and still maintaining a life style balance which allows her to continue her PhD research.President Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh Provided the opening address to students highlighting the importance of sport to the universities strategic plan and also taking the opportunity to wish the students well during their studies in NUI Galway.



Feargal O’CallaghanHigh Performance Lead , who manages the scholarship scheme was delighted to welcome Monika to address the scholars: “Their time at university is wonderful opportunity for these talented athletes to reach their true potential and learning to plan and achieve a balance in their lifestyle is key to their success both on the Sporting arena and in their academic studies.”

This year’s ceremony saw the Performance Points Sports Scholarship awarded to 9 outstanding athletes. The scheme provides 40 additional points to those earned in the Leaving Certificate for elite athletes, for academic courses over 350 entry points.



This year’s scholarship recipients represent some of the finest young talent in Irish sport today most of whom have represented their sport at national, international or intercounty level already.



Speaking at the award ceremony, High Performance Lead, Feargal O’Callaghan, said: “We are really looking forward to working with all the athletes, it is an exciting time for the university in terms of sport as we continually improve the programme in order to produce the best possible athletes.”



NUI Galway Performance Points awardees:





2019 PP Athletics Chloe Casey 2019 PP Athletics Jack Dempsey 2019 PP Gaelic Football Cillian Golding 2019 PP Gaelic Football Matthew Tierney 2019 PP Gaelic Football Paul McGrath 2019 PP Gaelic Football Sean O’Flynn 2019 PP Hurling Conor Walsh 2019 PP Rugby Charles Clarke 2019 PP Soccer Rachel Baynes



NUI Galway Sports Scholarships awardees:

2019 Elite Athletics Pierre Murchan 2019 Elite Athletics Sinead Treacy 2019 Elite Athletics Thomas Mc Stay 2019 Elite Basketball Alison Blarney 2019 Elite Basketball Ciara McCreanor 2019 Elite Basketball James Connaire 2019 Elite Basketball James Lyons 2019 Elite Boxing Darren O’Connor 2019 Elite Camogie Carrie Dolan 2019 Elite Camogie Laura Ward 2019 Elite Camogie Leah Burke 2019 Elite Gaelic Football Laura Ahearne 2019 Elite Gaelic Football Saoirse Flynn 2019 Elite Gaelic Football Joanthan Hester 2019 Elite Golf Liam Nolan 2019 Elite Hurling Diarmuid Kilcommins 2019 Elite Rowing Lisa Murphy

NUI Galway Rugby Foundation Sports Scholarship Awardees:

2019 Rugby Foundation Rugby Declan Floyd 2019 Rugby Foundation Rugby Evan Kenny 2019 Rugby Foundation Rugby Jack Power 2019 Rugby Foundation Rugby Oisin Halpin