Not To Be For Galway In National Camogie League Final – Commentary and Reaction

Share story:

A goal from Karen Kennedy for Tipperary in the 38th minute proved to be the difference in the National Camogie League Final on Sunday in Croke Park.

Despite a stunning comeback that saw Niamh Mallon score 0-3. Galway were beaten by a single point. 1-13 to 0-15.

Here is the commentary of the game from Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins.

Tommy Devane with the Full Time Report

After the game, Tommy spoke to Galway Manager Cathal Murray.

SCORERS FOR TIPPERARY: E McGrath 0-8(fs); K Kennedy 1-3; C McCarthy, K Blaire 0-1 each

SCORERS FOR GALWAY: C Dolan 0-5(fs); A O’Reilly, N Mallon 0-3 each; A Donohue, S McGrath, O McGrath, N Niland 0-1 each

TIPPERARY: N Walsh, M Eviston, E Loughman, C McCarthy, C McIntyre, K Blair, E Cunneen, C Hennessy, T Ryan, C Maher, K Kennedy, G O’Brien, E Heffernan, E McGrath, R Howard. Subs: C Quirke for McIntyre, J Bourke for Cunneen (both 26); M Burke for O’Brien (43); M Ryan for T Ryan (51)

GALWAY: F Ryan, R Hanniffy, R Black, A Crowe, D Higgins, Á Keane, C Hickey, A Hesnan, A Starr, N McPeake, A O’Reilly, C Dolan, A Donohue, S McGrath, O McGrath. Subs: N Hanniffy for Black inj (36); N Kilkenny for Hesnan (42); N Mallon for Donohue (46); O Rabbitte for O’Reilly, S Rabbitte for McPeake (both 53)

REFEREE: Aaron Hogg (Clare)